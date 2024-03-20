Union calls for mine manager to be stood down

A week after the death of a Ballarat Gold Mine miner and severe injury of another, the Australian Workers Union has demanded the general site manager to be stood down.
On Wednesday, March 13, a rockfall 500 metres underground at the Mount Clear mine killed 37-year-old Bruthen man Kurt Hourigan and injured a 21-year-old Ballarat man.
At the time the workers were using a type of mining called 'air legging' using hand drills, which the union claimed should not have been done in that location.
In a letter, the union's Victorian branch secretary Ronnie Hayden called for "immediate action", including standing down the general manager.
Mr Hayden stated in the letter, to Acheron Capital Limited's chief officer Jean-Michel Paul, the union believed the general site manager played "a significant role in the actions that lead to the mine collapse."
They asked he be stood down until the outcome of the incident investigation.
The union also wanted confirmation in writing that the 'air legging' mining technique will no longer be used at the Ballarat Gold Mine.
The union has also called for their officials to be granted "full access to the mine site" for their investigation to be completed.
WorkSafe officials were unable to discuss the use of air legging at the mine but said air legging was less common than mechanised mining.
"Air legging or hand mining is a way to mine for a resource with hand tools, very large drill units pneumatically operated, they use water and air to drill into rock as opposed to a large mechanised device, known as a jumbo, the hand held devices are more portable and typically used in smaller areas," a WorkSafe earth resources and silica manager Ben Wright said.
On Monday, March 18, the mine restarted operations, with owners stating they had "approval from WorkSafe".
An AWU representative said they understand no air legging will be done at the Ballarat Gold Mine which resumed operations less than a week after a fatal rockfall.
AWU regional organiser Ross Kenna said union officials were underground on Tuesday, March 19 to make sure everything was safe for members.
"We understand the area under investigation is still cordoned off," he said.
"We've been assured there is no airleg mining."
Mr Kenna said there were "mixed emotions" from the miners about the mine reopening days after the incident.
"Some will be fairly angry about that [mine re-opening] while there will be staff glad to know that WorkSafe is saying, other than air legging, the mechanically the mine is safe," he said.
"Our focus is to make sure all of our members are safe and can work safely."
Mr Kenna said the union believed work can be safely at the mine.
"We intend to work with all parties to make sure no one is put in danger."
WorkSafe can issue a non-disturbance notice to stop activities at an incident site for up to seven days while WorkSafe investigate and further notices can be issued when necessary.
It is up to individual duty holders to determine if any business operations, not related to the incident site or any other notice issued by WorkSafe, can be conducted safely.
Owners of the Ballarat Gold Mine, Victory Minerals responded to the call from the AWU.
A Victory Minerals company spokesperson said air leg mining had been suspended since March 14, the day after the collapse.
"Whether air leg mining is ever resumed will depend on whether it is safe to do so," the spokesperson said.
"We will consult with all stakeholders, including the AWU, before any decision is made to resume air leg mining.
"There are two investigations currently on foot into this tragic incident. It is not fair or appropriate to stand down any employee unless there is clear evidence justifying such a decision.
"If the AWU has evidence which may inform the investigations and support its views of the cause of the incident, then we encourage the AWU to provide that evidence so it can be properly considered by the independent investigator."
