How Ballarat is bringing a world-famous author to a new audience

Xin Jin Shan Chinese Library in Sturt Street has initiated a groundbreaking translation project with Monash University.
The two-year project will decode two notable works - The Burning Maze and Big Barrel, written by Chinese scholar and cultural critic Zhu Dake.
Founder of the largest Chinese library in Australia Haoliang Sun said he had the idea of translating Mr Zhu's books into English in 2015 and started planning it before the university joined.
"Zhu Dake has tens of millions of readers in China. At the time, we wondered why the Westerners hadn't noticed him," Mr Sun said.
Mr Zhu was known for his 'Zhuspeak' in China, a distinctive literary genre named after Mr Zhu's surname.
He is a literary critic who began researching Chinese mythology, and turned it into contemporary literature in an "innovative" way, he added.
Mr Sun said the library's function is not only to collect books, but to conduct research.
"We have the resources, but our academic research capacity is limited. And the collaboration with Monash will improve the quality of our research," he said.
Senior lecturer in Linguistics at Monash University and lead researcher of the project Marc Xu said in a statement the project will foster intergenerational connections in Ballarat as the city "boasts a vibrant Chinese cultural legacy".
Co-investigator Hailan Paulsen from Monash University said the project aims to decode "Zhuspeak" - Mr Sun said "Zhuspeak" brought challenges to the project as the works include "hidden language".
"Zhu Dake's metaphors are skillful, and his writing is profoundly witty, which is a result of China's unique cultural environment," Mr Sun said.
The significance of this research is not only to translate his works but also to understand him as a person and to understand contemporary Chinese literature from him, he added.
There is a Zhu Dake Works research studio on the second floor of the library. Mr Sun said the researchers come to have "a meeting of minds" in the studio every month.
Mr Zhu is very cooperative with the translation and willing to help, Mr Sun said - he's been to Ballarat several times, and has mentioned writing a novel set in the city.
"We have a database designed with the help of Mr Zhu's friend in New York, which provides a scientific basis for the research," he added.
"We've had the extraordinary opportunity to engage directly with Zhu Dake himself, gaining invaluable insights into his works and his masterful use of language to convey cultural nuances," Ms Paulsen said.
Xin Jin Shan Chinese library opened in the city two years ago.
Ballarat has a deep history with Chinese culture and he has felt the community's support, Mr Sun said.
"I am very touched and it was the right choice to base the library here," he said.
"Although the initial project is for two years, I am confident that we will continue to move forward when it becomes widely known in Western culture," he said.
