Fakery is clouding parents' view on vapes, VicHealth boss warns Ballarat

PERSISTENT misinformation and fake imagery is clouding parents' understanding of the pervasive vaping issue targeting young people in regional Victoria, VicHealth's boss says.
In the month since the giant vape cloud installation popped up across Ballarat, VicHealth chief executive Sandro Demaio has been on the road hearing similar concerns and seeing similar problems across Swan Hill, Echuca, Shepparton and Bendigo.
Campaigns aiming to derail government vape restrictions have been using images of unknowing people have been traded from social media, an ABC investigation revealed this week.
This comes as the federal Health Minister Mark Butler will introduce Australia's toughest vaping legislation to parliament on March 21, that intends to ban the importation, manufacture, supply and commercial possession of disposable and non-therapeutic vapes, excepting for proven health reasons.
Under the crackdown, offenders could face up to seven years in jail or be slapped with fines of up to $2.2 million.
Dr Demaio said attempts from Big Tobacco and lobbyists to "astroturf" the groundwork made by grassroots health promotions and government was "appalling" and showed how such bodies would "stop at nothing".
"We have just seen once again the tobacco industry will basically do anything to get their vapes into the hands of young people," Dr Demaio said.
"They're presenting research but failing to declare this was funded by the tobacco industry and using stock images without people knowing...This is confusing and misleading as there is no research to show in the long term vaping is safe. It is highly addictive."
Dangerous chemicals typically found in e-cigarette liquids are those used in, but not limited to, products such as bleach, rat bait, weed killers, car exhausts, aviation fuel and paint thinners.
These were visually highlighted in the vape cloud that circulated about Ballarat in Headspace, Stockland Wendouree and the city's university campuses.
Within five years, the number of teenagers who vape has risen from one in 100 to one in seven becoming regular e-cigarette users, federal health department data shows.
Health experts have repeatedly warned of packing with unicorns and bright colours, new flavour hype and social media influencers used to appeal to young people.
Small single-use vape products have been smuggled by students to use on Ballarat school buses and in classrooms.
READ MORE:
Dr Demaio also warned that while some lobbyist campaigns depicted middle-aged people making the switch from cigarettes to vaping - often presented as a method to quit smoking - this should not be done without medical advice.
"If a 65-year-old truckie wants to give up smoking they should see their GP [general practitioner] because there are better products out there like nicotine patches and chewing gum," Dr Demaio said.
"And they should also be checking their heart, their lungs, their kidneys and test for diabetes - all which can be affected by smoking."
Dr Demaio said the federal government's legislation was a critical step in protecting future generations of Australians from the harms of tobacco and nicotine, particularly after all the decades' work cracking down on tobacco.
He called on all sides and levels of government to back the world-first call.
"This will help close loopholes the industry has created and found," Dr Demaio said.
Since the January ban on the importation of single use disposable vapes, the Australian Border Force and Therapeutic Goods Administration have seized more than 360,000 vapes worth almost $11 million.
The Australian Medical Association, Australian Council on Smoking and Health and Australian Dental Association have also been vocal in support for the federal government legislation.
