Your chance to see Peter Bol in action

Australia's 800m superstar Peter Bol has been confirmed as a starter in the invitational 1000m race at Stawell Gift.
The event will be held on the final day of competition on Eastern Monday, with the three-time national 800m champion, and Tokyo Olympics fourth-place-getter, set to grace the grass track for the first time.
"I always love watching Stawell every year. The women's 1000m in 2023 was a great race, and I'm excited to run that same distance. I hope we have a great race," Bol said.
The unique 1000m distance will see 1500m and 800m specialists going head to head for $15,000 in prize money and the prestigious title.
"In recent years we have cherished the opportunity to showcase our very best Australian middle distance athletes, like Jessica Hull, Abbey Caldwell, Linden Hall, Catriona Bisset and Stewart McSweyn and this year it's the turn of our modern day 800m star - Peter Bol," Stawell Gift Ambassador Jason Richardson said.
"Peter has thrilled Australians in Olympic and Commonwealth Games 800m finals with his courageous running style, and it will be awesome to watch him in action at Central Park."
Victorian tourism, sport and major events minister Steve Dimopoulos called Bol's attendance a "coup" for organisers and the carnival.
Bol will take on a talented ten-deep field that includes Victorian 1500m champion, Riley Bryce, Australian under-17 800m champion, Austin Fernando, and Victorian under-20 800m Champion, Hamish Donohue. The winner will take home a first prize of $5000 with $15,000 in prize money up for grabs in total.
The Invitational 1000m Handicap will take place at 1.25pm on Easter Monday,
