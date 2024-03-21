The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Have Your Say

More than half of school principals considering leaving their jobs

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated March 21 2024 - 11:04pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than half of principals are seriously considering leaving their jobs because of high levels of physical violence, threats of violence, bullying and other stresses that are impacting their health and wellbeing.
More than half of principals are seriously considering leaving their jobs because of high levels of physical violence, threats of violence, bullying and other stresses that are impacting their health and wellbeing.

Alarming numbers of school principals have seriously considered leaving their job in the past 12 months amid high levels of physical violence, threats of violence and bullying.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.