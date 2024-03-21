How Margo's busy social life helps break Down syndrome stereotypes

When Margo Ward was born with Down syndrome, one of the big concerns her mum Samantha had was that she would never be invited to birthday parties.
Mrs Ward laughs now, six years later, she need not have worried.
Last year Margo was invited to 45 birthday parties and has an "out of control" social life after starting prep at St Columba's Primary School and being embraced by the whole school community.
Many of her parents' early fears about life with Down syndrome have not played out and, with early intervention, she is thriving particularly since starting school.
"Margo is a twin but her twin doesn't have Down syndrome. We found out Margo had Down syndrome 10 days after she was born and from what we thought then to what we know now is completely different," Mrs Ward said.
She described receiving the diagnosis as "devastation" for the young family.
"What we thought our perfect world would be was just taken away from us and I think that's because I had never really been exposed to disability or different abilities," she said.
"Obviously there was a period where we had to grieve but then we just got straight in to it because we love her."
Mrs Ward and husband Simon learned as much as they could about Down syndrome, what to expect, and how to navigate the NDIS to provide Margo with as much early intervention as possible.
The physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy continues today - only now at school. She also has an aide at school and a a support worker who takes her to community events like gymnastics, shopping and other outings.
"The last 12 months in particular have been incredible," Mrs Ward said. "She has had probably the biggest growth in the past 12 months after starting prep last year. She is obviously in mainstream school and school has been the best thing for her. She is so embraced, she is so popular."
The Wards treat Margo as they do their other three children - Harry, 6, Nina, 4, and Louie, 1 - refusing to play to the stereotypes many people have about Down syndrome.
"We had four kids to build a tribe around Margo. She gets dragged around, she is included, she is just one of the kids. Her brothers and sisters don't know any different - they are the best form of therapy. We go to the beach, she rides her scooter, jumps on the trampoline, swim, ride her bike," Mrs Ward said.
"I just put her out there. I don't hide her and, touch wood, I've never ever had any negative feedback or comments from anyone in the community. I understand that negative side is definitely still out there but for me and even my extended family we just rock her wherever she is."
Banishing those stereotypes is the focus of a new ad campaign Assume That I Can So Maybe I Will for World Down Syndrome Day, which was marked on Thursday, March 21.
Margo's year five buddy Sophie helped organise a lots of socks day at St Columba's Primary School where students and staff donned bright and mismatched socks.
"Because Down syndrome is an extra copy of the 21st chromosome, which is why it is sometimes known as Trisomy 21, the lots of socks campaign falls on March 21 every year," Mrs Ward said.
"The socks symbolise the diversity and uniqueness of each person. Socks come in all shapes, sizes and designs and everyone can understand that by looking at a sock, and they link that to people, how people are unique ... so let's just embrace everyone's differences."
