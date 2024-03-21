Stolen LandCruiser used to ram car into a ditch

A magistrate said it was "remarkable" no one was harmed during a crime spree that saw two men ram a victim's car into a ditch before burning their stolen vehicle and throwing items at police during a chase.
Cooper Stuckey, 25, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from prison, where he pleaded guilty to numerous charges relating to the 2022 crime spree.
Several other people were also involved in these offences, but have already been sentenced.
According to police documents, at the time of these offences, Stuckey had no fixed address and was couch surfing in the Ballarat area.
During sentencing on March 20, 2024, magistrate Guillaume Bailin said Stuckey and a co-accused broke into a Beaufort property on August 13, 2022, where they stole various items, a white Nissan Patrol and a white Toyota LandCruiser.
During this burglary, the owner fled their home but blocked the driveway with their car.
To escape the property, Stuckey and the co-accused rammed the car blocking the driveway until they pushed it into a ditch.
The two men then set fire to a stolen Hyundai Sonata which they had driven to the property.
After leaving the Beaufort address, they were pursued by police, but the chase was called off after Stuckey and the co-accused began throwing items at the police vehicles.
Stuckey also pleaded guilty to subsequent offences in Horsham on September 17, 2022, where he stole a Toyota LandCruiser from a property, before using the car in thefts from Horsham Bunnings and an Ampol service station in Ararat.
Later that day, Stuckey also stole another car from a property in Beaufort.
According to police documents, the 25-year-old also participated in the theft of guns from a Scotsburn property on October 23, 2022, and was eventually arrested a month later, while in possession of a dismantled firearm at Westside service station in Sebastopol.
During plea submissions on March 19, 2024, defence lawyer Robert Morgan said his client, who has been in custody for the past 480 days, was serving a five-year-and-six-month prison sentence for unrelated crimes which was handed to him in the County Court of Victoria.
This included a non-parole period of three years and six months.
There's been no incidents at the prison, he continues to work, [and] there's no allegations he's engaged in any form of criminal behaviour while in custody.- Defence lawyer Robert Morgan
As part of this sentence, Mr Morgan said judge John Smallwood had taken into account Stuckey's post traumatic stress disorder and "extremely deprived" childhood, and said these sentencing principles should be applied again.
Mr Morgan also said the court should take into account Stuckey's early guilty plea, that he was still relatively young, and had shown prospects of rehabilitation.
"It's not a case there's no rehabilitation, his [drug] screenings are free of illicit substances," he said.
"There's been no incidents at the prison, he continues to work, [and] there's no allegations he's engaged in any form of criminal behaviour while in custody."
When handing down his verdict, Mr Bailin said the same sentencing principles would apply regarding Stuckey's disadvantaged background.
This is a serious example where you and the co-accused have pushed the car into a ditch, it's remarkable no injuries were caused as a result of this.- Magistrate Guillaume Bailin
But as Stuckey's mental health issues are an ongoing issue, Mr Bailin said there was also an elevated need to protect the community from his "brazen" actions.
He said these actions had been committed as a means to fuel the 25-year-old's drug addiction and were executed with a "flagrant disregard" for community safety.
"This is a serious example where you and the co-accused have pushed the car into a ditch, it's remarkable no injuries were caused as a result of this," he said.
Stuckey was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison, six months of which will be served cumulatively on his current prison sentence and non-parole period.
This means Stuckey will now serve a total sentence of five years and nine months in prison, with a non-parole period of four years.
Mr Bailin said if Stuckey had pleaded not guilty he would have imposed a 24 month prison term with a non-parole period of 18 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.