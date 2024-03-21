The Courier
Court

Stolen LandCruiser used to ram car into a ditch

By Bryan Hoadley
March 21 2024 - 4:13pm
Ballarat law Courts where Cooper Stuckey was sentenced on multiple charges on March 20, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat law Courts where Cooper Stuckey was sentenced on multiple charges on March 20, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

A magistrate said it was "remarkable" no one was harmed during a crime spree that saw two men ram a victim's car into a ditch before burning their stolen vehicle and throwing items at police during a chase.

