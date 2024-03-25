The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Bella's legacy: Newborn heel prick screening extended to include SMA

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 25 2024 - 6:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Tuddenham with husband Adam and baby Bella. Photos: Jill Mitchell for the Heartfelt Foundation
Emma Tuddenham with husband Adam and baby Bella. Photos: Jill Mitchell for the Heartfelt Foundation

If the Newborn Bloodspot Screening Program had tested for Spinal Muscular Atrophy when baby Bella Tuddenham was born, her short life would have been different.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.