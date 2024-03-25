Bella's legacy: Newborn heel prick screening extended to include SMA

If the Newborn Bloodspot Screening Program had tested for Spinal Muscular Atrophy when baby Bella Tuddenham was born, her short life would have been different.
Bella died at just 20 days old from the genetic condition - just five days after doctors had finally diagnosed the condition.
That was in 2021.
Today, newborns are screened for SMA as part of what is known as the "heel prick test" conducted after birth.
This month the government announced SMA and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) have been added to the Newborn Bloodspot Screening Program which also screens for diseases such as cystic fibrosis, hypothyroidism and other rare illnesses.
It's one of the actions that Ballarat mum Emma Tuddenham campaigned for after her daughter's death.
"We can't change anything but it would have been nice in hospital if we knew (about the SMA) from the heel prick test," Ms Tuddenham said.
"They did some really invasive operations to find out why she was getting sicker and sicker. It would have been nice if we could just hold her rather than her having operations."
About eight babies a year are born with SMA, a disease which causes progressive and life-threatening muscle wastage. While there is no cure, early intervention and new treatments can improve outcomes.
Ms Tuddenham has been lobbying politicians and other decision makers to include SMA in the heel prick test, and raising awareness about SMA, since Bella died.
At the time it was available to newborns in Canberra and New South Wales, but not in Victoria.
"We went and saw all the politicians involved and asked questions about why we were not offering it. A lot of the response was because there was no funding but it took myself and a lot of other mums and a lot of hard work and making it more public for this to happen," she said.
Ms Tuddenham said she was "excited and happy" for new families "who are going to come in to the SMA world" with new treatments now available for children born with the disease, which causes muscle weakness and wastage.
Early diagnosis and treatment can vastly improve the quality of life of children with the inherited disease, with new drugs being trialled.
During Bella's short life she relied on a breathing tube and only had movement in her hands and feet.
As well as campaigning to include SMA on the heel prick test, Ms Tuddenham has committed to raising awareness of the disease and funds for research into the condition that is the childhood version of motor neurone disease and is the number one genetic cause of death for children under the age of two.
Through telling her family's story she has also met other Ballarat families who have lost a child, brother or sister to the disease.
She also runs the annual Ride 4 Bella event at her business Hot Temple.
Newborns currently have the heel-prick test shortly within 72 hours of birth which, with the addition of SMA and SCID, will now screen for 29 uncommon conditions to help identify babies at risk of developing illness.
About one in 1000 newborn bloodspot tests returns a positive result, detecting a rare but serious and potentially life-limiting illness.
Although only a small number of babies are born in Victoria each year with the conditions, being diagnosed early ensures infants receive early treatment.
In Victoria, it's estimated two babies per year will be born with SCID, which compromises the immune system, but stem cell treatment before three-and-a-half months can be lifesaving and early diagnosis can enable access to a new gene therapy trial.
