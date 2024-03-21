BFNL clubs set to ramp up preparations for new season

FANS can get their first real look at their Ballarat Football Netball League clubs on Saturday, with all 11 clubs involved in a series of practice matches as they round out preparations for the 2024 season.
Sebastopol and Ballarat will square off in a practice match at Marty Busch Oval on Saturday afternoon with the Burra to unveil their new senior coach, club legend Tony Lockyer, who will take the reins for the first time.
Both sides will be looking to get their season under way on the right note with Chris Maple's Ballarat team getting a first chance against a team expected to rise this season.
North Ballarat will kick off its campaign with a clash against St Mary's at North Oval No. 2. North has an opening round bye meaning the Roosters won't officially kick off their season until April 20.
They have organised a series of practice matches against Geelong-based opponents to be held every fortnight before their first official hitout.
East Point will also be in action in Ballarat, despite the fact their home ground will be out of action for the Ballarat Cricket Association grand final.
East Point will travel to White Flat Oval to meet Bendigo Football Netball League team Strathfieldsaye.
Redan will also host a game in Ballarat, getting back home to City Oval to face Drysdale.
Other practice matches include: Darley up against Rowville at Darley Park, Melton South to host Romsey, Bacchus Marsh will clash with Williamstown CYM at Ballan Recreation reserve, Melton meets Gisborne in a morning game at McPherson Park while Lake Wendouree and Port Fairy will meet halfway with a clash at Derrinallum. The final game sees Sunbury travel to face Hoppers Crossing.
Ballarat v Sebastopol @ Marty Busch Oval - 2pm
North Ballarat v St Marys @ North Oval No. 2 - 2pm
Darley v Rowville @ Darley Park - 2pm
East Point v Strathfieldsaye @ White Flat Oval - 2pm
Melton South v Romsey @ Melton Recreation Reserve - 1pm
Bacchus Marsh v Williamstown CYM @ Ballan Recreation Reserve - 1pm
Redan v Drysdale @ City Oval - 2pm
Melbourne v Gisborne @ McPherson Park - 10am
Sunbury v Hoppers Crossing @ Hopppers Crossing - 2pm
Lake Wendouree v Port Fairy @ Derrinallum - 1pm
