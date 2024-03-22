Rising Suns: Hardwick's Gold Coast confident ahead of Ballarat clash

Despite a one-point-win in his last AFL outing in Ballarat, it's perhaps the city's infamous weather that Gold Coast's Alex Sexton finds most memorable about the thrilling victory over Greater Western Sydney.
"I just remember in my couple of experiences [in Ballarat] there's always been a bit of a 10 goal breeze end," he said.
"When we played the Giants a couple of years ago one end was basically useless to be a forward, it was actually a bit of a funny day."
But when Sexton returns to MARS Stadium for the Sun's round two clash with the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, March 24, a beneficial goal kicking breeze will likely be something he doesn't have to worry about.
This season, the 30-year-old has moved to a defensive role for the first time in his 12-year AFL career.
The move is just one of a raft of changes ex-Richmond, and three time premiership coach, Damien Hardwick has introduced since taking the reins at the Suns for the 2024 season.
"From day one he [Hardwick] walked in and he said 'I want to try you off half back', it was surprising but I was almost excited straight away because obviously I've been a forward for a lot of my career," he said.
"If the head coach comes in and says I want to try you at the other end you're a little bit taken aback, but at the same time ... I see it as an exciting challenge.
"From day one I've embraced it and moved from there and it's gone really well so far."
This attitude of embracing new challenges appears emblematic of the wider club, where Sexton said the playing group was enthusiastically adopting Hardwick's ideas.
"As soon as he [Hardwick] came in the building, everyone was excited," he said.
"The boys have really, really bought in early in the preseason with adapting, and we've just got a great group that's been willing to learn and embrace change.
"That's flowed out in the start of the season, but we also understand ... there's still things to iron out to make sure we're playing our way for all four quarters."
If early results are anything to go by, Hardwick's Gold Coast could be a formidable opponent in 2024 if it manages to perfect its game plan.
Despite Sexton's assertion they haven't fully executed their new coach's system yet, the Sun's won their first two matches of the season, first beating Richmond by 39 points, before holding on for a six point win over Adelaide.
Sexton performed well in his new role across half-back in both wins, racking up a combined 15 marks and almost 40 disposals across the two matches.
While an increase may have been expected owing to his new position, it's a big change from the 12 disposals and three marks he has averaged per game across his career.
With the side sitting third on the ladder, admittedly because they have played an extra game to most other clubs, a win against the Bulldogs could mean Gold Coast are seen as a serious finals threat.
While it's a target the club hasn't achieved since entering the AFL in 2011, it's definitely not something Sexton is ruling out in 2024.
"Every footy club's sitting there saying 'look we want to be in the eight', that's just plain and simple," he said.
"We think we've got the crew to do it, we don't need to make any list changes, we've got a bunch of guys that want to grow and want to move forward and work really hard every week," he said.
"With that will come success, if you win enough footy games and you work really hard for each other that spot that everyone wants to be in will come."
