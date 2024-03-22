The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Rising Suns: Hardwick's Gold Coast confident ahead of Ballarat clash

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
March 22 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Sexton is relishing a new role in defence for the Gold Coast Suns in 2024. Picture by Getty Images
Alex Sexton is relishing a new role in defence for the Gold Coast Suns in 2024. Picture by Getty Images

Despite a one-point-win in his last AFL outing in Ballarat, it's perhaps the city's infamous weather that Gold Coast's Alex Sexton finds most memorable about the thrilling victory over Greater Western Sydney.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.