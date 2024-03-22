New dawn for Ballarat City as State League season gets under way

BALLARAT City begins its climb back up to the NPL when it plays host to Yarraville in the opening night of the State League 1 North West season on Saturday.
City has already started the season in fine style with a 3-1 victory over Chisholm United in the third round of Dockerty Cup as the club starts a big run of matches over the coming weeks, with another Dockerty Cup clash to come mid next week.
It was three goals, all in the second half, that made the difference for the team in their first, showing the fitness gained from a big pre-season.
Saturday night's opening round opportunity against Yarraville will provide the club with a great test to see how Ballarat City stacks up in the State League 1, having been relegated from the NPL3.
Last season, Yarraville finished ninth of 12 teams in the State League competition, avoiding relegation by just three points, securing their survival with a 2-2 draw in the final round.
Ballarat City's women will also mark their competitive debut for the season when they clash with Croydon City FC in their opening round clash in the Nike Cup.
Saturday's matches at Morshead Park will also be a tribute match to teammate Leesan Ciantar with the day sponsored by beyondblue. City's junior NPL team will also be in action on the day.
Meanwhile, the Sebastopol Vikings will hit St George's Reserve for their opening round match of the State League 3 season, when they host Epping City.
Epping City will be making its debut in State League 3, after being relegated from State League 2 last season.
Epping City will be keen to get their season off to a strong start as they attempt to move back up into State League 2, having won just two games last season, but the Vikings on the road could be one of the toughest tests they'll face all season.
Like Ballarat City, the Vikings have also won their way through to the fourth round of the Dockerty Cup after a thrilling 2-1 win over Geelong in the third round.
And finally, Ballarat SC will also be at home in the opening round of the season, up against Lara United to kick off the year.
Ballarat defeated Keysborough in the opening round of the Dockerty Cup 3-0 but lost 1-0 to Darebin United in the second round.
This week's opponent Lara United finished fifth in the State League 5 competition last season while Ballarat finished eighth. The game will provide a good test for the Ballarat to start the season.
STATE LEAGUE 1
Ballarat City v Yarraville @ Morshead Park - 5.30pm
Nike Cup
Ballarat City Women v Croydon @ Morshead Park - 1pm
STATE LEAGUE 3
Sebastopol Vikings v Epping City @ St George's Reserve - 3pm
STATE LEAGUE 5
Ballarat v Lara United @ Trekardo Park - 3pm
Ballarat City v Nunawading @ Morshead Park - Thursday March 28, 8pm
Sebastopol Vikings v Altona Magic @ Altona - Thursday March 28, 8pm
