Get your eyes checked: this silent disease can rob you of sight

A VISIT to see Nihaama Narayanan is not necessarily about glasses, she says.
The Ballarat optometrist is urging adults to get an eye check to avoid a leading cause for permanent vision loss or blindness.
Dr Narayanan said glaucoma was a trend she noticed "quite regularly" in Ballarat patients
She said most eye diseases tended to present in a more "shocking" advanced state in regional areas, compared to in metropolitan centres. If left undiagnosed and untreated, glaucoma can create irreversible eye damage.
"Glaucoma is a silent disease. We can actually stop it and do something about it," Dr Narayanan said.
"...There are two main types of glaucoma. One is the chronic, silent kind that builds for years and years and is usually painless. It usually affects peripheral vision and the brain is good at masking this. Only regular checks can pick up the structural damage."
Glaucoma, in its various forms, is an eye disease that affects the optic nerve connecting the eye to the brain.
The other most common form of the disease can present quite suddenly with acute pain and red eyes when pressure in the eye soars. Damage is usually within hours but Dr Narayanan said most people tended to seek medical advice sooner.
Dr Narayanan, who works at Specsavers Ballarat and Wendouree, is a glaucoma specialist. She also volunteers as a clinical educator for Glaucoma Australia and is an associate member of the Asia-Pacific Glaucoma Society.
She said regular eye checks were "most important" and the best prevention.
Optometrists can write prescriptions for treatment and refer to specialists. They can also co-manage most patients, for example with opthamologists, which could help save costs for patients after the initial specialist appointment.
Dr Narayanan said the National Health and Medical Research Council recommended anyone aged 40-plus should get their eyes checked for glaucoma every two years. Those aged 50-plus and have chronic health issues such as high blood pressure, migraines or diabetes, should get an eye check every year.
Glaucoma is also commonly a hereditary disease.
Glaucoma Awareness Week is in March each year.
