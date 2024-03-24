More than a diagnosis: health experts working to re-frame endometriosis

OSTEOPATHS Megan May and Ginger Short are working to re-frame the language used in women's health and particularly that surrounding endometriosis.
They say a diagnosis can be important and validating for many women but poor wording can have dramatic, long-lasting effects on women experiencing chronic pain.
This can also cloud expectations other approaches that may be able to help alleviate symptoms.
"For example, when a laparoscopy or ultrasound is done, it might show a lot of lesions but a lot does not always mean a lot more pain," Dr Short said.
"Part of treatment can be calming down the nervous system and looking at the patient as a whole, from lifestyle changes to diet and moving the body - moving further than the diagnosis."
Endometriosis is when tissue similar to the uterus lining is found outside the uterus, causing a chronic inflammatory reaction. This typically creates issues with infertility and pain.
Dr May and Dr Short, from Eureka Health, said pelvic pain during menstruation was a commonly considered symptom, but the condition could also cause pain in urinating, bowel movements, ovulation and in sex.
A common theme they have found is that menstruation was still a far under-discussed topic- and too many women were putting up with pain they though was common, but really was not normal.
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas announced in January an Australian-first inquiry into women's pain.
Premier Allan, who lives with endometriosis, said women were less likely to receive treatment for chronic pain than men and this was largely because they were told their pain was normal, but medical professionals.
Women with lived experience of pain, as well as healthcare workers, will be drawn on in the inquiry, which will make recommendations to the health minister by the end of 2024.
Osteopaths approach health and injuries with an holistic, whole body and whole person view. Dr May and Dr Short also have specialised training and interest in treating pelvic pain.
Endometriosis can only be officially diagnosed via a laparoscopic procedure, under a general anaesthetic. Some suspected cases might be determined via a combination of examination, symptoms and ultrasound.
Diagnosis can take about seven years in Australia because symptoms vary between women and people with a uterus and symptoms can evolve over time.
Australian television and radio presenter Bridget Hustwaite, a Ballarat export, has been a passionate advocate for endometriosis. Ms Hustwaite, in speaking from her personal experience, has said she quickly realised a lot of how you accessed care depended on where you lived.
Treatment is largely driven by surgery and some medication. Complementary treatments in allied health, including for mental health, can also help.
Dr May said allied health was not a cure, but it could improve quality of life. Even if people had surgery, they could still experience symptoms.
Some treatments that can alleviate pelvic pain are: improving circulation and mobility, exercise modifications, direct and indirect osteopathy methods and techniques to calm down your nervous system.
Dr Short said when it comes to being heard in women's health, osteopaths typically had more time, including longer appointments, to listen and create a plan forward.
