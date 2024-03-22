The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'State of disrepair': Paramedics to strike as city regularly left no ambulances

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated March 22 2024 - 5:50pm, first published 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedics stationed at the Ballarat State Emergency Communication Centre will walk off the job on Monday, March 25, 2024. Picture by Kate Healy
Paramedics stationed at the Ballarat State Emergency Communication Centre will walk off the job on Monday, March 25, 2024. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat is in the grips of a resourcing crisis which regularly sees the city left without a single available ambulance, paramedics stationed at the Ballarat State Emergency Communication Centre say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.