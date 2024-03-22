'State of disrepair': Paramedics to strike as city regularly left no ambulances

Ballarat is in the grips of a resourcing crisis which regularly sees the city left without a single available ambulance, paramedics stationed at the Ballarat State Emergency Communication Centre say.
In response to the crisis, paramedics at the centre will walk off the job between 11am and 12pm on March 25, after becoming increasingly frustrated with working conditions.
Workers at the Mount Helen centre are responsible for coordinating all ambulance operations across regional Victoria, but the strike is not expected to have any effect on emergency calls.
The centre's duty officer Mathew Sing said while workers are currently engaged in enterprise bargaining agreement negotiations, the main objective of the strike would be to raise awareness of the current strain on the health system.
"Part of the action is to actually open the books on the state of disrepair that the health system's in and what we see in this control room on a daily basis," he said.
"For example ... Ballarat's regularly without a single ambulance available, because they're unable to unload at Ballarat Base Hospital because there's no beds."
Mr Sing said while the city's population had risen substantially in recent decades, resources hadn't been increased to meet the change in needs.
All of the indicators tell us that the demand and the number of triple-0 calls coming in is out of control, but we've just seen no change to resourcing levels.- Ballarat State Emergency Communication Centre duty officer Mathew Sing
He also said this problem was common across most of regional Victoria.
"All of the indicators tell us that the demand and the number of triple-zero calls coming in is out of control, but we've just seen no change to resourcing levels," he said.
"Quite often the nearest ambulance available for a lights and sirens emergency in the Ballarat area's Daylesford, Ballan or Beaufort.
"That's quite regular, it's just the public don't know about it.
"We're simply operating on 1960s resourcing levels, the resourcing levels haven't improved for 50 years."
These problems were often worse during night shifts, Mr Sing said, where workers would frequently have 25 to 30 emergency jobs queued, but no ambulances to fulfill the jobs.
He said this meant paramedics would often have to travel to jobs from distant areas, which left critically ill patients to suffer for longer than necessary.
"People get frustrated, and they often transport patients that are quite ill that shouldn't be going in private vehicles," he said.
"They take the risk that something's going to happen on the way, but they do it out of sheer frustration because they've been waiting for so long."
Mr Sing said in addition to patients, the shortages were also taking a significant toll on workers.
People get frustrated, and they often transport patients that are quite ill that shouldn't be going in private vehicles.- Ballarat State Emergency Communication Centre duty officer Mathew Sing
"There's higher levels of sick leave because people mentally can't cope with being drained and pushed to 110 per cent all the time," he said.
"It's not really a career for life anymore ... people are looking for other jobs, it's not worth the mental stress, it's not worth the money."
In a statement to The Courier, Ambulance Victoria operational communications executive director Danielle North said ambulance availability and patient safety would be unaffected by the strike.
"Ambulance Victoria has taken steps to ensure continuation of our service delivery from the Ballarat State Emergency Communication Centre while staff rostered at this location undertake a protected one-hour stop work action," she said.
"Ambulance Victoria continues to negotiate in good faith with employee representatives towards a mutually beneficial Ambulance Victoria Enterprise Agreement 2024."
A Triple Zero Victoria spokesperson said the Ambulance Victoria industrial action would not involve Triple Zero phone operators at the Mt Helen centre.
"There will be no impact to Triple Zero services, and the community can be reassured that in an emergency our call-takers and dispatches are there for them in their time of need," they said.
"Victorians should continue to call Triple Zero in their emergency."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.