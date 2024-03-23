The best sport pictures in Ballarat this weekend

Another huge weekend in local sport is upon us in Ballarat, and The Courier's photographers are there getting all of the action from the sidelines.
This week's agenda is full of action in the BCA, Soccer, BFNL, Talent League and Basketball.
- Ballarat Cricket Association grand final: Golden Point v East Ballarat at Eastern Oval
- Ballarat Football Netball League: Ballarat v Sebastopol practice match at Marty Busch Reserve
- Soccer - Football Victoria Nike FC Cup: Ballarat City FC v Croydon City FC at Morshead Park
- Soccer - State League 5 men: Ballarat SC v Lara United at Trekardo Park
- Soccer - State League 3 north-west: Sebastopol Vikings v Epping City at St Georges Reserve
- Basketball - NBL1 Ballarat Miners v Albury at Selkirk Stadium
- AFL - Talent League under 16 boys: GWV Rebels v Bendigo Pioneers at Learmonth Recreation Reserve
- AFL - Talent League under 18 boys: GWV Rebels v Bendigo Pioneers at Learmonth Recreation Reserve
Check out the gallery above, who can you spot in action this week?
