All the photos from the Forest Street Primary School colour run

For years Foodbank has supported Forest Street Primary School, providing supplies for their breakfast club, fresh fruit and vegetables and other staples for children and families.
On Friday March 22 the school repaid that generosity, raising a massive $9500 through their first ever colour run.
Alongside the colour run, many teachers and Wendouree MP Juliana Addison were slimed and received a cream pie to the face.
Through a cloud of coloured powder, cream pies, water pistols and more, pupils and teachers made a difference to thousands of people experiencing food insecurity.
Colour run organiser Justin Simpkin said he initially set a school-wide goal to raise $2000 and was astonished when donations and sponsorships hit $9500.
"The real story for us is how the Wendouree community has supported this cause and we've been able to celebrate with a fun afternoon where everyone got messy," he said.
"We are not a well-to-do school at all in the area where we are."
The school runs a breakfast club every morning which attracts anywhere from 30 to 60 students depending on the season - more come during winter when a hot breakfast of porridge or baked beans is on offer.
That's around 10 to 20 per cent of the student population each day.
The school also receives fortnightly donations of fresh food and vegetables from Foodbank for children to snack on.
"Every two weeks we get a delivery of fruit and vegetables because they don't tend to bring that. For lots of ours it's the only place they get fresh fruit," Mr Simpkin said.
For the past five years extra food has also been ordered that families can take if they need. A school chaplain now talks to families privately about their needs and food is ordered for them directly from Foodbank and dropped off in parcels at school.
"We used to be only able to order once a term but now we can order whenever we want and with the new depot set up in Mitchell Park they are close. We use it for healthy eating with our kids as nothing they provide is not nutritious."
