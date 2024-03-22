Annie Brereton's walks around Mount Helen used to be a time of reflection or relaxation - now she feels on edge.
"I simply refuse to go on like that," Ms Brereton said.
Other women across Australia have felt a similar way - since her disappearance, hundreds have come together to finish Samantha's run or speak out about how frustrating it is to not feel safe.
This feeling intensified after police revealed Samantha Murphy's alleged murderer was not known to her.
Hundreds in the Ballarat community gathered in Eureka for a vigil to remember Ms Murphy.
Up until recently Ms Brereton would go on her walks alone.
They were a highlight of her day - a chance to listen to a podcast, plan her day or enjoy being surrounded by nature.
Since the news of Samantha Murphy's disappearance and alleged murder, she has been joined by her husband Shane.
"For (Samantha's) family and friends this is just unimaginable," Ms Brereton said.
"For the general public [we] have to somehow move on with this tragedy that has kind of affected us, but not directly, but is still so prevalent."
Victoria Police continue to search for Ms Murphy's body in the Buninyong and Ballarat areas.
They were in Buninyong on Wednesday, March 20, and joined by technology detection dogs on Thursday, March 21 to search in Ballarat.
The technology-specific searchers were not as full-scale as the on-the-ground search in Buninyong.
A police spokeswoman said missing person detectives have been based in Ballarat for more than a month and regularly work on small scale searches for the investigation.
There was no planned search for Friday March 22 or across the weekend, the spokeswoman said.
Because the searches have been in rough terrain, Victoria Police has asked for the community to stay away from where officers are looking.
Ms Brereton has been reflecting on what she could do to feel better, and asking herself, "what can I do to make me feel safe again"?
"I realised that I needed to equip myself with some skills and knowledge about how to handle myself," Ms Brereton said.
She sought out female self defence trainer Andre Conate to help.
"I wanted to do it for me, first and foremost," she said.
"If that can help anyone else to regain their confidence then I'd really love for them to join us."
Ms Brereton said she wanted to find someone who could deliver a session that involved important information without being too "heavy".
"The other element of the day is about just coming back together as a community, with women to be together and to have a laugh and have a bit of fun."
Ms Brereton's self defence session will be on Saturday April 20 at the Botanica Ballarat from 10am to 2.30pm and costs $250.
Samantha is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing black half-length leggings and a maroon/brown coloured singlet.
Anyone with any other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers.com.au
