Court

Feuding couple apply for bail after spate of alleged car thefts

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
March 24 2024 - 11:30am
Ballarat Law Courts where a couple made separate bail applications on March 21, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Law Courts where a couple made separate bail applications on March 21, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

A feuding Ballarat couple have blamed each other for a week-long crime spree where they allegedly stole multiple cars, one of which they torched, and thousands of dollars of tools.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

