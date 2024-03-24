Feuding couple apply for bail after spate of alleged car thefts

A feuding Ballarat couple have blamed each other for a week-long crime spree where they allegedly stole multiple cars, one of which they torched, and thousands of dollars of tools.
Georgia Cleary, 29, and Bradley Mackay-Marinus, 28, applied for bail in separate hearings in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on March 21, 2024.
Police allege on the night of March 11, 2024, the couple stole an Uber car share vehicle - a 2008 Volkswagen sedan - from the Ballarat area.
The next day, the couple then allegedly stole a Toyota LandCruiser from a Mount Pleasant home which also contained about $4500 worth of tools.
On March 15, while acting suspiciously at a roadside potato store in Blampied about 7.30am, Cleary and Mackay-Marinus were photographed by a member of the public.
During this encounter, Mackay-Marinus allegedly approached the photographer while brandishing a knife, before the couple fled in the allegedly stolen Volkswagen.
Later that day, the couple were allegedly seen trying to steal number plates from cars in Daylesford, and evaded police after they were seen filling an allegedly stolen Nissan sedan with fuel at a Mitchell Park petrol station.
On March 16, Cleary was captured on CCTV filling a Holden Barina with fuel at a service station in Ballan, which was allegedly stolen by the couple from a Lake Garden's address earlier that morning.
That evening, the pair then allegedly torched the stolen Volkswagen at Black Snake Track in Glen Park.
The couple were eventually arrested by police on March 19 at Cleary's Redan home, where officers also found a large amount of allegedly stolen property.
During the time of the alleged crimes, Cleary was serving a community corrections order, and Mackay-Marinus was on bail for another offence.
Cleary's defence lawyer disputed the evidence against their client and suggested Mackay-Marinus was responsible for the bulk of the offending.
They said photos taken of Cleary by members of the public were unclear, and there was no DNA evidence to connect her to any of the car thefts.
In addition, they said the stolen items found at Cleary's home could be attributed to Mackay-Marinus as he had also been living at the property.
Defence counsel said the couple had broken up as Mackay-Marinus was "controlling" and using drugs, but Cleary was now sober.
During Mackay-Marinus' bail application, his lawyer described the couple as on-again-off-again and said they had both been using methamphetamine at the time of the offences.
The lawyer said Mackay-Marinus had a limited criminal history, and had a separate address he could live at.
They also said because of his limited criminal history, their client would likely spend longer on remand than any eventual prison term.
Magistrate Letizia Torres denied Cleary's application for bail, and said while there were issues in the police case, there was strong circumstantial evidence the 29-year-old had committed some criminal offences.
"[Cleary's] criminal history is relevant and significant, there's issues of compliance with court orders and bail," she said.
Ms Torres adjourned Mackay-Marinus' application for bail to Monday, March 25, to hear further evidence on the 28-year-old's living situation.
She indicated he had a greater chance of bail than Cleary, as he had fewer prior convictions and had never been to prison.
