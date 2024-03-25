Who will take the Cleary Medal home?

IF last year's EJ Cleary Medal was a two-horse race, this year's Ballarat Cricket Association best and fairest count looms as one of the most even in years, with up a dozen players a chance of taking home the league's biggest prize which will be presented on Tuesday night.
While the likes of Golden Point, East Ballarat and Ballarat-Redan have won the most games, there's not been any standout dominant player throughout the season from those club.
This means we could be looking at a player from team that missed the finals that ultimately takes out the major prize.
One of those possibilities is Naps-Sebas star Sajith Dissanayaka. Despite his team winning just two games on the season, Dissanayaka has five vote-winnings scores of 51, 153, 112, 67, and 133, which could be enough if it is a low-scoring count as is likely. All up he scored 612 runs at an average of 47.08.
What could be a concern is that apart from those five big scores, only once more did he pass 20 on the season, that being a score of 42, meaning it is unlikely he would pick up any one or two vote games, however that could be offset by his bowling, where he took 35 wickets on the season at an average of 18.66
Another team that failed to make the finals, but could have a huge say on the outcome, is Bacchus Marsh after James Lidgett overcame an early-season injury to post big numbers throughout the season.
Lidgett's highlights include 126 in the round two clash with Mount Clear in a game his team lost. 106 in a win against Naps-Sebas, 130 against Buninyong, and 126 in the final game of the season against Wendouree at a season average of 69.3.
There is a chance he could pick up three votes in all of those games. He also has a number of solid contributions throughout the season which may see him pick up a few ones and twos along the way.
Brown Hill's Akila Lakshan finished the season with 557 runs at an average a tick under 40.
At grand finalist Golden Point, it is likely that all-rounder Simon Ogilvie will likely pick up a number of votes, but teammates Lukas Pegg looms as another big chance given his consistent season in a team that has generally had a different player stand up each week to get the job done.
East Ballarat is another team with a plethora of possibilities but the early season consistency of grand final star Harry Ganley should ensure he gets a number of votes early. Lewis Hodgins might be his biggest opponent early in the season as well.
The openness of this count means the bowlers look likely to have a huge say in proceedings. Ballarat-Redan pair Matthew Aikman and Nathan Patrikeos could end up taking votes off each other, such was their dominance for most of the season with the ball. Aikman finished the year with the best average of any bowler, snaring 37 wickets at 11.35 per wicket.
Mount Clear could see either top-order batter Tom Le Lievre (537 runs at 41.31) or opening bowler Ajay Mada fight for the top going.
Mada finished the season as the leading wicket taker with 39 dismissals at 11.97 while teammates Ashley George should also pick up a lot of votes, having snared 33 wickets as well.
Wendouree pair Heath Pyke and Ash McCafferty could also poll well, while two-time winner Cole Roscholler should pick up a few three voters during the season.
Tuseday presentation night will also feature the women's cricketer of the year awards as well as award for the Second XI to Fifth XI as well as aggregate winners.
Sajith Dissanayaka (Naps-Sebas) 612 runs @ 47.08 and 35 wickets at 18.66
James Lidgett (Bacchus Marsh) 693 runs @ 69.3
Akila Lakshan (Brown Hill) 557 runs @ 39.79
Tom Le Lievre (Mount Clear) 537 runs @ 41.31
Lukas Pegg (Golden Point) 511 runs @ 46.45
Harry Ganley (East Ballarat) 440 runs @ 40
Ajay Mada (Mount Clear) 39 wickets @ 11.97
Matthew Aikman (Ballarat-Redan) 37 wickets at 11.35
Ashley George (Mount Clear) 33 wickets at 15.82
Ash McCafferty (Wendouree) 31 wickets @ 11.9
