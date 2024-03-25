Former Sebastopol footballer appointed coach of Kansas City Power

A former Sebastopol footballer is spreading the gospel of AFL in the United States.
Luke Parker, who played 99 games for Sebastopol (and still has eyes on his 100th one day), has been appointed coach of the Kansas City Power in the USAFL competition.
Parker's club is one of 47 USAFL men's teams, while there are also 25 women's teams spread all across the country.
"I moved to the US in 2021 to commence my PhD, believing the most of my football days were behind me" he told The Courier.
"Having played over 100 junior games and nearly 100 senior games for Sebas this was going to be one of the biggest challenges of going to no football.
"Unexpectedly, when arriving in Kansas City I've found myself immersed in a thriving USAFL scene.
"After playing for the last three years, this year, I've taken on the role of coach for the Kansas City Power (sponsored by Port Adelaide as their international club).
Kansas City was formed in 1997 and is a two-time national champion, made up mostly of Americans with a few Australian ex-pats.
"Our American players come from all walks of life like a regular football club, we have office workers, fire fighters, teachers and all in between, they typically see us the first time by driving past a game, or seeing the social media presence and come along for a try," he said.
"Typically once they play it the first time they are hooked and play for many years.
"Our team is made up predominately of Americans with only two Australian Expats however this does vary club to club, depending on the location of the club they may have a higher number of Australians exceeding 90 per cent involved in the club and playing especially in popular expat areas such as Los Angeles, Texas and New York which have some of the largest USAFL teams in the country."
Parker said there was no doubt Australian Rules was growing in the United States, despite the challenges of a lack of cricket ground-sized ovals.
"We play on a variety of fields, from dual soccer ovals, polo clubs and open grassy fields, however still full of potholes and hazards," he said.
"It has certainly made me appreciate the beautiful football ovals that Ballarat is lucky to have when playing games on fields with potholes and uncut grass."
Parker said the club had gained much support from the Kansas City community.
"We have a range of sponsors and supporters from local bars, restaurants to Port Adelaide Football club who provide a range of equipment including training balls and our football jerseys," he said.
"This year we have an extensive schedule, we will play teams from throughout the country including state teams representing Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma , Wisconsin, Minnesota before playing in tournaments in Ohio and the national championships which will be held in Texas in October."
Parker said he was loving the coaching opportunity, saying seeing new players learn the game gave him the most joy.
"We get a lot of soccer players join us from Kansas City's extensive soccer community but also we have players who have previously played rugby, baseball or high school football," he said.
"Just this week we had five new players turn up to training who saw one of the 2024 opening rounds of AFL on TV and wanted to give it a go.
"As coach, this year my main aim is to build the confidence level of the players and continue to grow their skills, even seeing the transformation over the last six months it is clear there is a steady improvement and I am looking forward to our first games next month to see how far we have come from last year.
"Coaching football runs within the family, and something I've had the opportunity to experience when coaching the Sebastopol under-18.5s in 2017 and I wanted to continue to grow and contribute to sport which has been a significant part of my life."
