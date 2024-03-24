Weightman flies high in Western Bulldogs romp over Gold Coast

A six-goal haul from small forward Cody Weightman has led the Western Bulldogs to a confidence-boosting win over Gold Coast at a packed out Mars Stadium.
While there were plenty of question marks heading into the contest after a disappointing round one loss to Melbourne, there was no doubt from the start the Bulldogs were switched on for the contest, dominating early with a nine-goal first term to put the contest beyond doubt at the first change.
Weightman was the catalyst with four first-quarter goals, on his way to six for the match as the Bulldogs did as they pleased in a 48-point win, 18.7 (115) to 10.7 (67).
The Bulldogs withstood multiple charges from the Suns to condemn them to their first defeat under Damien Hardwick and in doing so, cancel out the 45-point defeat to Melbourne last week.
Skipper Marcus Bontempelli in his 100th game as captain (31 disposals, 10 clearances and two goals) and Adam Treloar (27 touches) were typically prolific while Tom Liberatore had an entertaining battle with Matt Rowell.
Ed Richards was excellent off half-back but had to leave the fray with concussion after being collected high by David Swallow early in the final quarter. Recalled young gun Sam Darcy (two goals) also impressed.
The Bulldogs' win was also soured by a first-quarter right shoulder injury to defender Nick Coffield - though his replacement Oskar Baker stepped up to kick three goals, including a wonderful snap from the boundary.
