Rebels downed by Pioneers in season opener

A round one defeat against a team they traditionally have the wood on will be a wake-up call for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, according to coach David Loader.
The Rebels only have themselves to blame for the defeat, dominating for a large portion of the second quarter for a return of 0.9, before the Pioneers took control after the main break. The Pioneers won 10.13 (73) to 7.13 (55).
The injury-hit Rebels debuted 10 players on the day and cohesion proved to be one of the drawbacks as they failed to get into a rhythm at any stage, trailing on the scoreboard at every change.
"Very disappointing really," Loader said. "We probably controlled the game for 15 minutes at the start of the second quarter, we were all over them, had three or four set shots and a couple of snaps and we missed everything.
"Because we've beaten the Pioneers every year since I've been here, maybe there was a mindset going in - we'll beat them again - but it just shows if you're five or 10 per cent off at any stage regardless of your talent level, it'll come back to bite you.
"You can't hide from the fact we've got four state kids who are not playing. You take those guys out and it takes a bit of polish off. You're always disappointed when you get beat, but you learn a lot about yourselves when you lose. I think there will be a few boys going home saying 'gee, that's a lot harder to play in that competition than I thought'."
Loader pointed to the games of forwards Connor Weidemann and Strahan Robinson who each kicked three goals.
"Connor was most impressive, he played as a high forward, while Strahan was closer to goal, playing a deep forward role, both hit the scoreboard," he said.
"Ollie Hannaford was super ... Our two key defenders in (Mitchell) Lloyd and (Wil) Rantall were also impressive."
There was some good news for the Rebels with the under-16 boys getting the job done in the earlier match, winning 11.5 (71) to 7.12 (54).
"That was a really impressive performance, those boys have come from a long way back," Loader said.
