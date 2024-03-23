BCA GRAND FINAL | Ganley returns to haunt Golden Point as East take control

EAST Ballarat looks on track for victory in the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI grand final, all but batting Golden Point out of the contest on a long day three at Eastern Oval.
Led by another masterclass from Harry Ganley, who backed up his unbeaten 156 last to reach 75 not out at the close of play, East Ballarat finished the day at 4-217, a lead of 315 with six wickets in hand.
But while Ganley last week was a lone hand, making more than 60 per cent of his team's score, this week he had plenty of assistance from the rest of the top order.
Openers Harli Givvens and Lewis Hodgins got East off the perfect start with a strong first-wicket partnership, blunting the enthusiasm of the Golden Point bowlers who needed early wickets to put a dent in the 98-run lead after day two.
Hodgins batted well for 27 until he fell caught in the deep on the last ball before drinks.
But Givvens batted on, producing one of his best knocks of the season to make 60 before being given out leg before wicket to Manjula De Zoysa.
But Givvens's wicket just brought Ganley to the crease as he and Chris Jerram went about batting Golden Point out of the contest.
Jerram chewed up plenty of balls in the afternoon, blunting out the attack for 31 off 142 balls before Daniel White finally got through his defences.
And when skipper Jake Eyers was run-out without scoring, Golden Point could sense a slight sniff of a comeback.
But the thorn in the side once again was Ganley. He found a willing partner Abhilasha Rodrigo who was 13 not out at stumps, seeing out the final 15 overs of the day alongside Ganley.
Golden Point tried numerous bowling options throughout the day with seven bowlers used, but only Daniel White with 2-17 was the one who looked likely to threaten.
East Ballarat now have an opportunity to bat on, with another century for Ganley beckoning, there is no doubt it will do so.
The Grand Final at Eastern Oval ends on Sunday.
East Ballarat 8-251 and 4-217 v Golden Point 153
East Ballarat Second Innings
Lewis Hodgins c: Mohomed Feshal b: Daniel White 27
Harli Givvens lbw: Manjula De Zoysa 60
Chris Jerram b: Daniel White 31
Harry Ganley not out 75
Jacob Eyers run out: Manjula De Zoysa, Andrew Falkner 0
Abhilasha Rodrigo not out 13
Extras 11
Total 4-217(80 Overs)
Golden Point Bowling: Andrew Warrick 13-5-0-20, Daniel McDonald 8-0-0-29, Simon Ogilvie 10-2-0-47, Daniel White 9-1-2-17, Joshua Pegg 16-5-0-38, Mohomed Feshal 14-2-0-34, Manjula De Zoysa 10-3-1-21
