Why Ballarat is at the centre of a movement for women's safety

It's hard to go anywhere in Ballarat right now without people talking about Samantha Murphy.
I can't recall a time in the past two decades that has been marred by as much constant tragedy and a disappearance with no closure.
Previous editors of The Courier have described it as similar to back in July 1999, when young mother Belinda Williams disappeared.
Her body was found more than a week later at Mount Buninyong and her death remains a mystery.
But this time, Samantha's disappearance has captured a nation.
Whether you run or not, it's called into question the very notion that women should feel safe in public.
This is despite Our Watch figures showing women are more likely to experience violence from someone they know than a stranger, and that on average, one woman is killed every nine days by a current or former partner.
So many women I've spoken to since Samantha disappeared have spoken about how their habits changed. Perhaps they were used to walking on trails or bush tracks; now they don't feel safe unless surrounded by others at Lake Wendouree.
Others have told of how they've changed their habits from walking in the dark at night or early before work; to some not exercising outside of home because even that's not safe.
Over the past fortnight, social media has been full of women's posts and stories as they united to #finishsamsrun.
Some walked into the ocean, or held large-scale running events. Connected with others and shared their feelings.
It's been a powerful movement. By uniting, not only are women paying tribute to Samantha by finishing what she started, but they're reclaiming their independence and regaining the courage to get back to feeling safe while exercising alone outdoors.
On Friday, Nieve Walton spoke to Annie Brereton, a Buninyong women who has taken up self-defence, prompted by her own fears in light of Samantha's disappearance.
In time, we will see more women feel confident to get back exercising independently, wherever they choose. For now, it's about feeling safe.
Share your thoughts - have you changed your exercising habits in recent weeks? Do you feel safe exercising alone? What more would you like to know?
