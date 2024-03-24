'Brings a tear to your eye': massive volunteer effort after Bayindeen fire

Rob Pelletier chose to stay at his farm near Beaufort as the flames crawled closer on the night of February 28.
He described his heritage fruit tree property as "spontaneously combusting" when embers from the Bayindeen fire spotted more than 10km from the fire front.
"It was just a very busy, long day," Mr Pelletier said.
"Part of living in this part of the world is being diligent on these sorts of days. You have to know what is going on around you and we were.
"Obviously it is not a relaxing day, but we had prepared and we had a very good quality roof sprinkler system on the house and fire pumps which allowed us to protect our buildings."
By the day's end Mr Pelletier had lost about 120 acres of his 145 acre property, including several kilometres of boundary fencing.
He was one of the lucky ones - the majority of his production areas were spared, and he managed to save his house and sheds.
In the month following the Bayindeen fire Mr Pelletier, like many other property owners in the area has been busy he assesses the damage left behind from the fire.
He is one of 60 property owners getting help from volunteer organisation BlazeAid, which were at his property restoring his boundary fence and clearing dead trees.
Among the team of volunteers was John Banks, who came up from North Ringwood to lend a hand in the recovery effort.
The volunteers had their work cut out for them, as many of the trees along the road and fence lines turned red, died and shed their black branches.
"I have been through Gippsland when they had fires down there and it was pretty devastating. I think they just needed a helping hand," Mr Banks said.
"A lot of them (those affected by fire) have got good spirits. I think a lot of them are struggling, but a lot of them are in good spirits and they are fun to work with. It is good to meet new people. We are having a good time."
He said he enjoyed being out in the country and would work until Easter, before taking a break and returning to continue the effort after.
Further out in Mount Lonarch, farmer Gavin Fletcher stood watching as the fire tore through a pine plantation in the hills surrounding his roughly 200 acre property.
Multiple wind changes swept the path of the fire around his house, but scorched about 50 per cent of his land, burning a tractor as it lay out in the paddock.
"This is certainly the closest it has come through here. We had four helicopters at times bombing here and in the local area," Mr Fletcher said.
"The way the winds were and the conditions it was probably only about five metres from reaching the house.
"I was thinking 'game on'. There was a lot of autopilot rather than a lot of actual thinking. I was here for the whole lot.
"At times you would think, I've got a break here, and then the wind would change and you'd think, there's no time to sleep yet."
Mr Fletcher keep Scottish Highland cattle, who were lucky to all be accounted for when the fire passed.
He was left with kilometres of destroyed fencing which require an inordinate amount of manpower and materials to fix.
BlazeAid visited Mr Fletcher's property on March 20, alongside farm equipment supplier Brandt to provide him with two new John Deere tractors to assist recovery.
The tractors will be used to pull up damaged fence posts and drive in new holes.
One of the tractors supplied by Brandt will also be provided alongside 400 hours of work from an operator to help farmers like Mr Fletcher.
"I have lost about four-and-a-half kilometres of fencing, and then within all of that I have lost a tractor as well," Mr Fletcher said.
"Without the assistance of BlazeAid, there is no way I would be able to get back on top of things in a short period of time."
BlazeAid Bayindeen camp coordinator Graeme Allen said the volunteer group was camped out of Buangor, and were providing assistance to properties of various sizes.
"Within the Mount Cole Raglan fire area there are about 60 properties that have asked for help. Running from small 10 acre blocks in the town of Raglan to larger 300 or 400 acres," Mr Allen said.
"We have about 22 in camp. We have about five teams out at the moment at various properties. All of this is to do with getting more volunteers in place, because we can only do what we do with volunteers.
"We are not paid so we can't go and employ people, we rely on volunteers coming to the camp."
Mr Pelletier said the community and volunteer support in the aftermath of the fire had been "overwhelming".
"BlazeAid are amazing. They let the world know that they are coming to the area, they set up a camp and you register on their website," Mr Pelletier said.
"Within a few days one of them rang up and spoke to me and said 'what are the sorts of things you need? We are just putting a list together and we will get back to you'.
"In just a few days it all unfolded. One of the problems is that you just don't know where to start. We need to get fences around our production paddocks, because they are still green and there are a lot of hungry rabbits and deer out there."
Donations from strangers had also made the recovery easier, Mr Pelletier said.
"One day a couple turned up in the driveway and we came out and said hello, and they had brought some food for us. That kind of brings a tear to your eye, because they are just looking after you," Mr Pelletier said.
"There was some rather nice lasagne and apple cake. Support from community, you just see it in spades."
Community spirit continued through into the town of Beaufort, which has returned to its normal liveliness of trucks passing through and tourists stopping off to admire the scenery.
Beaufort Park Cafe owner Anand Nadarajan was in the town on the day of the fire, and was offering free coffees to CFA volunteers using it as a staging ground.
"I thought on that day I would do something for them, because it was a bit of a manic situation that I saw. I was not sure if I was going to be busy," Mr Nadarajan said.
"I didn't have anything to do with my time, so I thought I would just open it and give free coffees to the CFA."
Anyone affected by fire seeking assistance can phone Graeme Allen on 0477 488 434.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.