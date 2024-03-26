11th Queen's Cup for Ballarat's Lucy Stephan

FORMER Ballarat Grammar student and Olympic gold medalist Lucy Stephan has won an 11th Queen's Cup for Victoria, joining Ballarat's Katrina Werry in the eights crew that defended its crown at the National Rowing Championships in Sydney.
And it was also a big King's Cup for former St Patrick's student Austin Reinehr who also joined the successful Victorian eight's crew in winning the prestigious event.
In the women's race, Victoria had to come from behind, reeling in a fast-starting New South Wales outfit which led early.
But at the 1500m mark, Victoria raced away in the event it has lost only once in nine years, winning in a time of 6 minutes 12.88 seconds, almost seven seconds clear of New South Wales with Queensland 10 seconds behind the winners.
Stephan's stellar resumé also includes two World Rowing Championships gold medals in the women's four (2019-2017) and a world silver (2018) and bronze (2013) in the same boat.
"Every one is special," Stephan said. "There are ones you remember - your first, the ones you really had to work and row through when you get jumped at the start. This one is a bit of that today."
The Victorian men's crew won in a time of 5 minutes 33.26 seconds, defeating defending champion New South Wales by 2.75 seconds
Earlier in the championships, Werry and Stephan put their names in front of Olympic selectors, helping lead their crew home in the national championships in the women's eight.
The Mercantile-Composite crew of cox Hayley Verbunt (Mercantile), Paige Barr (Mercantile), Jessica Morrison (Mercantile), Lucy Stephan (MUBC), Jacqueline Wick (SRRC), Katrina Werry (Mercantile), Georgie Rowe (UTS), Bronwyn Cox (UWABC) and Eliza Gaffney (MUBC) were a strong winner in the championship race.
For the crews it was the first official race in the eights for Australian women who are training under women's head coach Josh Keogh since a third placing in the World Rowing Championships in Serbia last year.
"We haven't definitely haven't perfected it yet," spokesperson Georgia Rowe said after Saturday's final.
"There's still a lot to figure out, but it's nice to have a hit out. It is good race to race your mates, and there is a bit of pride on the line too.
"It was a good race. We had a good clean first 500m. It felt pretty fast. It was just that last 'k' we kind of need to figure out our 'wind' up] and keeping it really simple."
Rowing Australia has named Annabelle McIntyre and Jessica Morrison as the Australian coxless pair but is yet to finalise the eight and coxless four combinations.
But Rowe said the squad was on the right trajectory for success at the Olympics in Paris.
"We're all getting along really well, the boat's moving, and John is in charge," said Rowe. "There is really good cohesion among the girls. That's going to be key going into Paris."
Earlier in the championships, the crew of Stephan, Bronwyn Cox (UWABC), Morrison, and Paige Barr (Mercantile) won the open women's coxless four in a time of 6.35.59.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.