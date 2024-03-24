Reading festival opens a can of 'book worms' in Clunes

Literature was the star in Clunes at the weekend with the return of the town's annual Booktown festival.
This year's Booktown was the first time the festival did not require attendees pay for entry, rather charging for some of the special talks and events.
Clunes Booktown chief executive Sue Beal said this year's event was well-attended, and called opening up the event to the public a "massive" success.
"The weekend has been incredibly successful I must say. Really great crowds and the program has done really, really well.
"We have really been concerned with rate rises impacting on families, things like that. We thought let's move to making it free to get into the site, and then you just pay for the various panels and things."
Among the festival's special guests was ABC broadcaster and author Jacinta Parsons, who co-hosts The Friday Revue with Brian Nankervis.
On the Saturday Ms Parsons hosted an author's panel with acclaimed Australian authors Helen Garner, Jane Clifton and Wayne Macauley.
Each author read pieces of their own writing to a packed-out Clunes town hall.
Ms Parsons said she was starstruck meeting Monkey Grip author Garner, who has had a strong influence on her own writing.
"Introducing Helen Garner, she was one of the first writers that totally captured me. Reading Monkey Grip as a young teenager just was such an exciting experience," she said.
"I remember introducing her I said in high school my teacher read me her work. Being read to and reading, these are the people that shape our lives.
"It was like what we have always loved doing as kids, which is going along and listening to people read stories to us."
Garner, Clifton and Macauley also delivered a spoken word performance alongside Sally Ford and the Idiomatics as part of the festival's late night music event.
On the Sunday Ms Parsons hosted an author panel with Michael Earp, Jade Andrews and Astrid Scholte, each accomplished authors in the YA - young adult - fantasy genre.
"It has definitely been this incredible genre that has kept teenagers reading. You can explore so much through the fantasy genre. That is the genre for YA readers at the moment," Ms Parsons said.
"Really interesting stuff gets done in there as well. One of the books is through a queer lens. So you are able to talk about stuff that kids are going through in their real world, but again you are putting it in these fantasy worlds."
She also stopped by the festival's poetry slam event to see her friend Liz Hicklin defend her title as the Booktown poetry champion.
At 93-years-old, Ms Hicklin won the 2023 slam poetry competition and made her debut into the world of stand-up comedy. Impressive.
Ms Hicklin however was dethroned by William Rotor at poetry event, named in honour of Clunes' poet Bob McKinnon, who died in 2021.
Ms Parsons personally recommended Helen Garner's Monkey Grip and Georgia Blain's Between a Wolf and a Dog as must-reads.
She called the Clunes Booktown event a "jewel" of regional Victoria.
"I think this is the sort of stuff that keeps regional towns afloat, where people from all over the state, and probably all over the country, come and hang out in one of the most beautiful country towns we have," Ms Parsons said.
"It is a reminder of all of the jewels we have dotted all across country Victoria. It is such a smart way to engage your local community with communities that come in and spend the whole weekend enjoying what the region has to offer.
"I just think it is so important. They run it so well, it is such a joy. We are really lucky to have these types of festivals and keeping it funded is one of the most important things that we need to do to ensure that they stay afloat."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.