The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Federation University to cut hundreds of jobs as student numbers fall

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation University acting vice chancellor Liam Sloan said job losses and other cost cutting was needed to ensure the university's financial sustainability. Picture supplied
Federation University acting vice chancellor Liam Sloan said job losses and other cost cutting was needed to ensure the university's financial sustainability. Picture supplied

Federation University is set to slash 200 jobs in a bid to return to financial sustainability after falling student numbers left a $20 million hole in the institution's budget.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.