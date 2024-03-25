The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Ballarat mother's appeal quashed after spree of state-wide car thefts

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 25 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kandice Smith.
Kandice Smith.

A Ballarat mother convicted of stealing more than half a dozen cars during a crime spree across Victoria has had her appeal quashed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.