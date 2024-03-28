A period home in Ballarat's CBD

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
This captivating period home is nestled in the heart of Ballarat's bustling CBD, with every corner telling a story of charm and a caffeine fix never far away.
From the moment you enter the house you'll be impressed by features such as the ceiling roses, a cosy mantelpiece and elegant leadlight windows, all creating an ambiance that's as satisfying as a perfectly brewed cup of coffee.
This residence has spacious interiors, with every inch of space utilised with grace and style.
There are three generously sized bedrooms and a formal lounge that exudes warmth.
Bathed in natural light, the renovated kitchen stands as the heart of the home, inviting culinary adventures amid a backdrop of modern functionality.
The canvas of this home, though already stunning, eagerly awaits the brushstrokes of your personal touch.
Imagine the transformation with new floor coverings and a fresh coat of paint, elevating not only its aesthetic appeal but also its value, much like the anticipation of the first sip of a perfectly crafted espresso.
"Most people coming through have been first home buyers or people looking for a project," says selling agent Damian Larkin. "The location is great and people are asking about subdividing. Plus it's got a front yard, which you just don't get in the new estates."
Outside, discover a private oasis with the potential for even more. With both side and rear access to the expansive 622 square metre block, the canvas extends further, offering possibilities for additional shedding or perhaps a tranquil outdoor retreat, where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingles with the gentle breeze, creating a sanctuary of comfort and serenity.
A stunning established deciduous tree just outside the front of the property by the nature strip is a true spectacle this time of year. "You get a lot of morning sun thought the front and view of the sunset to the back of the house," notes Damian.
Damian notes that the property is close to Olive Grove Deli and Cornerstone Cafe, while the Royal Oak Hotel is literally round the corner.
"The Western Oval is 200 metres away, St Pats Primary and Newington Primary School aren't far, and you've got Lake Wendouree right there as well," he adds.
Indulge in the allure of this remarkable abode, where the promise of a vibrant coffee scene is just moments away.
