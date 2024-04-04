'That impacts our people': police reflect on traumatic six weeks for Ballarat

First it was the disappearance of Ballarat East mother Samantha Murphy, then came a suspected murder-suicide in Sebastopol, major bushfires and, if that wasn't enough trauma for the Ballarat community in the space of a month and a half, a fatal mine collapse.
It's been one of the hardest starts to a year for Ballarat, with four major - and devastating - incidents happening in quick succession.
Working through all of those traumatic events were Ballarat's police officers, providing support to the community and families of those unfortunately involved.
Ballarat Inspector Jason Templar, also the Divisional Commander, said almost everyone would be affected in one way or another.
"Generally, Ballarat is a reasonably quiet place, and all of a sudden we have a lot of things happening one after the other," he said.
"To say that you wouldn't be impacted by that is like saying, 'you could go swimming without getting wet'. It's just not possible."
Perhaps the event that has shaken Ballarat the most is the disappearance of Ballarat East mother Samantha Murphy.
Ms Murphy went for a run in the Woowookarung Regional Park on the morning of Sunday, February 4, and never returned.
A 22-year-old man has since been charged with Ms Murphy's murder, but her body still has not been recovered.
Inspector Templar said the number of searches has seen significant police resources used from the Ballarat region.
He said his members, also led by Acting Inspector Lisa Macdougall, have been helping in the investigation and supporting the community in any way, shape, or form.
"Some of the positives that came out of this was the way that Ballarat pulled together to try and locate Sam, support the family, be very supportive of the police and became aware that Ballarat isn't isolated from serious offending that can happen anywhere," he said.
"For our members, their priority right now is to ensure our community feels safe."
February also saw several days of extreme and in some cases catastrophic fire danger days across Victoria. Some Ballarat police were tasked with assisting at the fireground in the Grampians and Pomonal but were then called back home to help with a grassfire near Newtown, south-west of Smythesdale and Scarsdale.
Resources were later sent to a monster fire at Bayindeen on the western edge of the Mount Buangor State Park on February 22.
Inspector Templar said the blaze started outside of the Ballarat PSA but blew south-east into the area, spotting 600 metres ahead towards Beaufort. This meant Ballarat "assumed control" of the incident from a policing perspective.
The fire burnt through 21,000 hectares, destroyed five homes and damaged one and also impacted livestock. A blaze in Dereel about a week later also forced the evacuation of residents late in the day. Police were deployed to that fire, too.
"With our police operation centre running out of Ballarat ... we ran (it) from the 22nd of February to the 3rd of March," Inspector Templar said.
"That's just managing our response to the fires, in addition to continuing with the response and the search for Sam (Murphy)."
(I am) enormously proud of every single one of (the officers) and the work they did.- Ballarat police Inspector Jason Templar
He said more officers were able to assist from other regions and others locally were able to be recalled from rest days and leave.
Inspector Templar said he was grateful for the efforts of every officer who worked during the fires.
"We had people from Ballarat that had houses in the danger area. Their priority was to keep their house safe, but they still came into work ... not expected, but very admirable."
Inspector Templar also noted the tragic suspected murder-suicide of Ballarat mother Rebecca Young and Ian Butler in between the fires, which he said was very traumatic for all emergency services.
Police were also among the first responders and rescuers to the collapse at the Ballarat Gold Mine on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Miner Kurt Hourigan was killed in the incident, while Ballarat man and Learmonth footballer Connor Smith was seriously injured.
"That impacts our people," he said.
"As do the fires, as do working long hours, as does knowing that there's someone missing in Ballarat that we can't locate no matter how hard we try ..."
Inspector Templar said it is important for members of the force to speak up if something has impacted them, particularly from the recent events.
"We monitor the level of impact they've had from potential incidents ... and we ensure we provide appropriate support based on their needs," he said.
A barbecue at the Ballarat Police complex on Dana Street last month gave Victoria Police a chance to thank the members who attended the fires as well as for members to debrief, discuss any concerns and reach out if they needed.
Deputy Commissioner Bob Hill also attended on behalf of the Chief Commissioner.
"For those that would have attended more than one or all of those events, now is probably the time they will start to have a look at how it impacted them and then if they need help, they'll reach out," Inspector Templar said.
He said there is one important lesson about policing which has been highlighted by the events: "never assume that things will happen in isolation".
"(I am) enormously proud of every single one of (the officers) and the work they did," he said.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.