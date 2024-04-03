Melton South signs former cast member of 'The Recruit'

A cast member of a former Australian rules television reality series has found a home in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Daniel Johncock is most likely the last piece in the Melton South recruiting puzzle under new coach Travis Hodgson.
The 29-year-old took part in the first series of "The Recruit" a decade ago - a program designed to unearth previously overlooked talent and provide a pathway to the AFL.
He was delisted in episode four of the series.
Originally from Tasmania, where he was playing with South Launceston at the time, Johncock joins Melton South after a year away from the game, and time with West Coburg and Pascoevale.
The Panthers describe him as a speedy winger with silky skills and explosive pace.
Panthers coach Travis Hodgson said Johncock had "fallen" into their lap.
He said the Melbourne-based Johncock was a friend of recruit Stuart Hobijn-Allen and would be a welcome addition as an outside midfielder.
Hodgson said Johncock was considering playing in north-eastern Victoria, but had opted for Melton South to meet a desire to play closer to home.
Hepburn has lost one of its recruits to injury.
Matt Davis will miss the start of the Central Highlands Football League season with a fractured hand.
He suffered the break in a practice match.
Experienced midfielder Dan O'Halloran is also expected to be on the sidelines for the season opener against Bungaree on Saturday, April 13.
Joint coach Shane Fisher said O'Halloran was being "managed".
In better news for the Burras, ruckman Tom Brown will be set to go from the outset.
Brown returned to Hepburn from East Point in the BFNL midway through last season.
He went straight into the senior line-up and impressed in four matches before injuring a thumb.
Brown did not play after round 12.
Newlyn's Fraser Hay will spend the winter playing cricket in England.
Hay will be missed in attack.
He had a break-out game against Carngham-Linton in a CHFL elimination final, when a six-goal display helped keep the Cats in the game.
Hay finished the season strongly, being in the best four times in the last five matches.
Wes Carter is expected to miss up to six games for Newlyn at the start of the CHFL season.
He is recovering from shoulder surgery.
Cats coach Jarrett Giampaolo said Carter would hopefully return sometime from round four to six.
Creswick has lost Ben Noonan - its leading goalkicking last season.
The small forward booted 26 majors in his first year with the Wickers and a return to the game.
