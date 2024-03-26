The Couriersport
At last! Naps-Sebas star Sajith Dissanayaka takes home his first EJ Cleary Medal

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 26 2024 - 10:10pm, first published 10:06pm
Sajith Dissanayaka of Napoleons Sebastopol with the EJ Cleary Medal on Tuesday night. Picture by Adam Trafford
Sajith Dissanayaka of Napoleons Sebastopol with the EJ Cleary Medal on Tuesday night. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ten votes in the final four rounds of the season, including three successive best-on-ground displays from round's 11-13, has seen Naps-Sebas all-rounder Sajith Dissanayaka crowned as the EJ Cleary Medalist for season 2023-24.

