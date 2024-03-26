At last! Naps-Sebas star Sajith Dissanayaka takes home his first EJ Cleary Medal

Ten votes in the final four rounds of the season, including three successive best-on-ground displays from round's 11-13, has seen Naps-Sebas all-rounder Sajith Dissanayaka crowned as the EJ Cleary Medalist for season 2023-24.
In what was expected to be, and proved to be, a wide open count, Dissanayaka's final four rounds ultimately proved the difference, as he pulled away from a large chasing pack to finish on 18 votes and win by five votes.
His ascension to the top of the game in the Ballarat Cricket Association was confirmed by his performance in the second last round of the season where he picked up nine wickets in an innings against Darley in a season's best performance by any bowler across the entire BCA, as he led his side to a thrilling five-run win on that day.
Dissanayaka also picked up three votes for his 133 against Wendouree in a losing side in round 12 and also for his 42 and five-wicket haul against Brown Hill in round 11. Ultimately it was his late-season bowling form that earned him six-votes towards the end of the season and saw him take home the medal.
Dissanayaka was nowhere to be found on the leaderboard at the halfway stage of the count with Darley's Madushanka Ekanayaka a surprise early leader after round seven, despite his team's early-season form troubles. He led from East Ballarat premiership-winning pair Lewis Hodgins and Harry Ganley, Ballarat-Redan's Jayden Hayes and Golden Point's Josh White, all within one vote.
Hayes, who would eventually tie for second on 13 votes, alongside Mount Clear's Ash Geroge, can find himself particularly unlucky.
Hayes picked up votes in a number of matches across the season, but managed just three, three-vote games, which would in the end cost him the victory. Teammates Matt Aikman and Zac Jenkins also picked up a number of three-vote performances throughout the season for the Two Swords.
Grand final star, East Ballarat's Harry Ganley was another who had a number of teammates take votes away from him throughout the count. Ganley led the count after round 11, but was unable to pick up the necessary votes in the final weeks to challenge the Naps-Sebas all-rounder.
An expected charge from Bacchus Marsh's James Lidgett also fell short, with the star top-order batter finishing on 10 votes as the club's leading vote winner in the club's debut season.
Having finished one vote behind Darley's Dilan Chandima two seasons ago, Dissanayaka said he was thrilled to finally get the medal around his neck.
He said the nine-wicket haul against Darley was one out of the box, which gave him confidence to finish the season on a high.
"I'm just so happy mate," he said. "I've tried for three years, I missed by one point to Dilan Chandima, so it's great to get there at last.
"The BCA is terrific to play and I have to say, playing in the country is the best cricket you can play."
He said his heart and his home would always be at Naps-Sebas.
"Naps is the best club I've played for, I love being involved," he said. "I love being able to help everyone to get better, my son is always playing there, I'll love Naps always."
18 - Sajith Dissanayaka (NS)
13 - Jayden Hayes (BR)
13 - Ash George (MS)
12 - Harry Ganley (EB)
10 - James Lidgett (BM)
