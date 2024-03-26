Barendsen and Dabra win major Ballarat Cricket Association awards

Rising star Lillee Barendsen has capped of a spectacular Ballarat Cricket Association women's season by holding on to win a a thrilling vote count by just one vote.
The Golden Point Blue all-rounder had a break-out season at the top of the order as well as producing some handy bowling spells, helping her team to a thrilling grand final win over Ballarat-Redan 1 just last week.
Barendsen held off Ballarat-Redan 1s Jayda Wright to claim a one-vote win with Wright picking up a three-vote performance in the final round of the season to close the gap.
Meanwhile, Lucas' Vikrant Dabra was crowned the Bernie Davey Medalist with a one-vote win over Creswick Imperials' Sandikan Pathirana.
Pathirana held a lead throughout much of the count, but three votes to Dabra in the second last round of the season pushed the Lucas player across the line to a popular victory.
The BCA also presented a host of aggregate and champion player awards on the night. Champion players awards, which are calculated on a points-based system went to Maddie Ogilvie of Golden Point Blue in the women's competition, Sajith Dissanayaka from Naps-Sebas in the First XI, Pathirana in Second XI.1, Reece Wynd from Brown Hill in Second XI.2, Julian De Stefano of Golden Point in Third Xi.1, Elaine Nicholas Pantzidisn in the Third XI.2. In the Fourth XI.1 it was a win to Vignesh Siranjeevilu while Fourth XI.2 was taken out by Adrian Irvin of Golden Point. The Fifth XI champion player was Zac McLeod of Ballarat Fire Brigade.
The top bowling performance of the year was won by Sajith Dissanayaka for his incredible 9-69 for Naps-Sebas against Darley, while the top batting performance in the competition was taken out by Alias Danaha who scored 246 not out of Ballarat-Redan
