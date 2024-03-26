Barendsen and Dabra win major Ballarat Cricket Association awards

The BCA also presented a host of aggregate and champion player awards on the night. Champion players awards, which are calculated on a points-based system went to Maddie Ogilvie of Golden Point Blue in the women's competition, Sajith Dissanayaka from Naps-Sebas in the First XI, Pathirana in Second XI.1, Reece Wynd from Brown Hill in Second XI.2, Julian De Stefano of Golden Point in Third Xi.1, Elaine Nicholas Pantzidisn in the Third XI.2. In the Fourth XI.1 it was a win to Vignesh Siranjeevilu while Fourth XI.2 was taken out by Adrian Irvin of Golden Point. The Fifth XI champion player was Zac McLeod of Ballarat Fire Brigade.