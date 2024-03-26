Ballarat suburb records one of the highest population growths in the country

Delacombe is fast becoming one of Australia's most popular regional areas to call home after recording a 9.1 per cent population rise in the 2022-23 financial year.
According to Australian Bureau of Statistics [ABS] data, 1,071 people moved to Delacombe in 2022-23, which saw the population climb to 12,869.
In general, Ballarat's west appears to be the go to destination, as Alfredton was the area with the second highest population increase, seeing a 5.5 per cent rise.
Despite this, both populations rose less significantly than the previous financial year, where Delacombe and Alfredton recorded 10.7 per cent and 6.8 per cent rises respectively.
According to the ABS, the highest population increases in the past financial year occurred in state capitals, but outside of the major cities, Delacombe recorded the fourth highest population growth in Australia.
The only regional places which recorded more significant growth than Delacombe were the Queensland areas of Caloundra West-Baringa and Landsborough, and Barwon Heads-Armstrong Creek which is located on the outskirts of Geelong.
While Ballarat's west grew significantly in 2022-23, populations in inner city areas dropped.
Central Ballarat saw the most dramatic decrease with a 1.1 per cent drop, while Ballarat East-Warrenheip and Sebastopol-Redan fell 0.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.
As a local government area, Ballarat's population is now 118,137, after recording a 1.8 per cent rise in 2022-23.
In results which mirrored Ballarat, Melbourne's highest population growth in the past financial year was also predominantly in western suburbs.
Areas near Melton, including Tarneit North, Rockbank-Mount Cottrell and Fraser Rise-Plumpton all saw population growth above 18 per cent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.