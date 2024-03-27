The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Flying foxes have taken up residence in a first for the Botanic Gardens

By Roger Thomas
March 27 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grey-headed flying foxes travel at night to feed on fruit. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Grey-headed flying foxes travel at night to feed on fruit. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A sizeable colony of grey-headed flying foxes has recently taken up residence in Ballarat's Botanical Gardens.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.