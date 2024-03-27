Flying foxes have taken up residence in a first for the Botanic Gardens

A sizeable colony of grey-headed flying foxes has recently taken up residence in Ballarat's Botanical Gardens.
Now present for ten days or more, they have created a lot of interest, with photographers taking advantage of the novel situation.
Grey-headed flying foxes have long been present in Botanical Gardens in Melbourne, Geelong and Bendigo, but this is the first time a colony has settled in Ballarat.
A count last Sunday resulted in 86, but by Tuesday there were more than 150. They are using about ten adjoining trees of different species, mostly deciduous.
Their loud churring, scolding noises can be heard as they are approached, and their black leathery capes and rusty-orange furry necks can be easily seen hanging near the tops of the trees south of the conservatory, between the Prime Ministers' Avenue and the Gillies Street fence.
Flying-foxes travel many kilometres to feed at night. They will be feeding on apples, pears, figs and other fruit in household gardens and other places.
How long will they stay in Ballarat? Probably only as long as fruit on local trees remains to support them.
That will coincide with the arrival of colder weather, which will most likely drive them away to milder winter quarters.
