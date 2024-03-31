Family paradise or commuter's 'nightmare'? Life in Ballarat's fastest growing area

When Sebastian Borys and his wife built their home on the edge of Delacombe and Winter Valley in 2014 traffic jams and major shopping centres would have seemed a remote possibility.
Back then they were surrounded by paddocks and planned to move on from their "stepping stone" house in the near future.
Fast forward 10 years and the couple now have two children and no plans to leave Delacombe, and they're definitely not the only ones.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Delacombe's population rose by 1,071 people in the 2022-23 financial year, making it the fourth fastest growing regional location in the country.
Despite this popularity, residents paint a varying picture of the suburb, which appears to be a tight-knit community experiencing growing pains.
"We've grown to love the area, even though it's obviously busy and there's a lot going on ... you get not an inner-city vibe, but you are really close to all those businesses and services," Mr Borys said.
"You've got families of similar age, you've got friends going through a similar life cycle where they're buying houses and settling down.
"The parks are better, they're making awesome playgrounds for the kids, and there's lots of them."
Despite these positives, which also include easy access to shops, medical facilities and Ballarat's CBD, Mr Borys said there were also drawbacks to the area which hadn't previously existed.
During peak hour school runs, he said it now took up to 20 minutes to drive just one kilometre.
When everyone's got the same idea, because we're all pretty similar families, and we need to get out all at the same time, it's a nightmare.- Sebastian Borys
"They've upgraded the roads but they haven't put in a lot of entry-exit points into these estates," he said.
"When everyone's got the same idea, because we're all pretty similar families, and we need to get out all at the same time, it's a nightmare.
"We've slowly noticed that where we used to be able to leave at a certain time, we've had to wind back leaving even earlier for places in the morning and in the afternoon."
Mr Borys said the commute was made particularly difficult by traffic "choke points" at intersections such as Sutton, Hertford and La Trobe Streets.
He said this was further exacerbated by a lack of bus stops, particularly in housing estates.
This is a problem which resident Anna Frazer and her young family-of-five also experience.
"There's businesses popping up everywhere, I think there's five doctors that are around here now and four childcare centres, but there's no [container] recycling and bus routes are poorly too," she said.
"The kids can't use them [the buses], because they don't go where they need to go, and they've got to go such a long way before they actually reach [their destination], they've got to go through all the side streets of Delacombe.
We've got two supermarkets either side of us ... but then there's nothing else, it's just sort of pretty tame.- Anna Frazer
"It's [the bus route] outdated, it needs to expand right out through Winter Valley, way down past Delacombe Town Centre, but at the moment it's just all of older Delacombe and hasn't expanded at all, so it's kind of useless."
Ms Frazer and her family moved to Delacombe from Sebastopol in 2019, she said the suburb felt noticeably busier than when they arrived.
She said the area needed "some love", and in particular, some nighttime venues where families could walk to and get a decent meal or drink.
"We've got two supermarkets either side of us ... but then there's nothing else, it's just sort of pretty tame," she said.
"There's the Market Hotel, but that's a bike ride, and there's nothing else, it's sort of forgotten."
In addition to a lack of hospitality venues, Ms Frazer said crime was also becoming a problem in the growing community.
"There is a lot of crime here as well, there's lots of crime but I suppose that's the same with every area," she said.
These concerns are shared by Mr Borys, who said rising crime rates were expected with a growing population.
"There's a lot of petty theft and car break ins, but in saying that we also love the area because it's a real community," he said.
"People will work together to combat that, we're all looking out for each other's back, when I was in Ballarat East I only knew a few neighbours and that was it."
Despite the problems, Mr Borys can't see an end to Delacombe's population rise.
"I think it's fantastic, I can see why it's grown, it's perfect for a growing family," he said.
