Rebels 'babies' getting a chance as side plagued by 'massive' injury crisis

The GWV Rebels Boys will go into round three of the Coates Talent League season with as many as 15 players on the sidelines after a bruising loss to the Geelong Falcons on Thursday night.
The Rebels were blown away by last year's preliminary finalists in a six-goal-to-one final quarter, which saw them lose 13.11.89 to 5.3.33 at Geelong's GMHBA Stadium.
After a promising opening, the Rebels led by one point at quarter time, but were then outclassed by the Falcons which led at every other break.
To add to their woes, the rebels recorded two injuries on the night, and coach David Loder said they would be without 15 players ahead of their round three clash with the Dandenong Stingrays.
"We had some good moments, we led early in the game, we probably didn't take our chances when we had a couple during the second quarter," he said.
"We got a couple more injuries during the game and they overran us late, but our boys were pretty brave.
"We've got about 15 unavailable at the minute which is a massive number."
While injuries are affecting performances, Loder said the situation also meant young players were gaining vital experience.
"There's an opportunity for a heap of younger boys to play a game or two at the minute, the babies of the list so to speak," he said.
"The silverlining is that there's some boys that are getting exposure at this high level perhaps before they're ready, but it's great for them to have an opportunity to learn a bit more about the game earlier in their careers."
Despite Thursday's loss, Loder said there were several players who stood out during the hard-fought match.
He highlighted the performances of Mitchell Lloyd, Archie Taylor and Harry Charelson who he all described as "terrific".
The Rebels have now lost their first two matches of the season, and face a tricky match in round three when they host the Stingrays at MARS Stadium on April 7, 2024.
Loder said the match would be another tough fixture for his young side.
"We'll be in there competing to the best of our ability, can we win? Yeah we can win, but it's going to be a challenge," he said.
"Dandenong's a very, very big region of football, so the understanding of our region being a tenth of the population of their region it's always a challenge.
"We will be okay, we'll get better as the year goes, the list profile and where we're at with injuries is what it is, we just have to work our way through that," he said.
On a dispointing evening for the club, the GWV Rebels Girls also lost to the Falcons in the day's first match at GMHBA Stadium.
The Rebels trailed by 22 points at quater time following a scoreless opening term, and despite having the best of a three-goal-to-two second half, eventually lost the encounter 7.13.55 to 4.5.29.
Next week, the Rebels Girls have a bye, before facing the Northern Knights in round three.
