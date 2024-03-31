CHFL 2024 season preview: Springbank

Springbank coach Andrew Challis says the off-field build has been important as on-field development in the lead up to the 2024 CHFL season.
As well as Challis stepping aside as a player to focus his efforts on coaching, the addition of the experienced Heath Pritchard and Luke Nunn to the football department has been important as the Tigers look to unlock what it takes to land an elusive premiership.
Marquee recruit Zak Bozanich is also part of the coaching panel, value-adding to his return after a year away.
Challis said he was already benefiting from an ability to get greater feedback, while having more eyes on the players from a coaching perspective would help to pick the little things which had the potential to make all the difference in seeking an extra edge.
Challis admitted recruiting had not been easy, but he remained confident with the list he had and was looking forward to emergence of youngsters such as CHFL under-18 best and fairest Archie Geyle and further development of younger players introduced over the past few years.
He said Tigers would also put energy into spreading the midfield load.
The loss of big marking key forward Stephen Staunton and experienced Matt Lakey will hurt.
Staunton's departure will most likely see the ever dangerous Todd Finco move away from midfield duties to spend the majority of his time in attack as a key half forward - allowing Bozanich to play deep where he is at his most dangerous.
Minor premier with just two losses and grand finalist in 2023, when they did just about everything they could in the home and away season before experiencing a shattering finish.
After two consecutive grand final losses the pressure is on to cash in on the talent they have at hand.
Surely nothing less than a premiership will do. Finishing on top again not essential. Top fpour will do.
R1 Rokewood-C'hap (h) - April 13
R2 Dunnstown (a)
R3 Gordon (h)
R4 bye
R5 Carngham-Linton (a)
R6 Creswick (h)
R7 Bungaree (a)
R8 Daylesford (h)
R9 Buninyong (a)
R10 Waubra (h)
R11 Skipton (a)
R12 Clunes (h)
R13 Newlyn (a)
R14 Beaufort (h)
R15 Hepburn (a)
R16 Ballan (h)
R17 Learmonth (a)
