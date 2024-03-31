The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/CHFL
Preview

CHFL 2024 season preview: Springbank

DB
By David Brehaut
March 31 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Springbank premiership player and captain Matt Lakey is taking a break to travel. Might be back late in the season, but no guarantees. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Springbank premiership player and captain Matt Lakey is taking a break to travel. Might be back late in the season, but no guarantees. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Springbank coach Andrew Challis says the off-field build has been important as on-field development in the lead up to the 2024 CHFL season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.