CHFL 2024 season preview: Gordon

A drought-breaking premiership after 34 years in 2022 and then back-to-back in 2023..
Now can Gordon create history by being the first to win three Central Highlands Football League premierships in a row?
This is undoubtedly a major driving force for many Eagles - especially those players who have been privileged to have two premiership medallions.
It is also the major factor in Gordon retaining its premiership line-up. It would have been no surprise to see several veterans hang up the boots, but they're all going again.
The big change though is at the top, with former St Killda-listed Brenton Payne moving from Melton to become non-playing coach.
He has big shoes to fill, replacing hometown hero Adam Toohey, who remains as a key player.
A new coach always means change and Payne is going to deliver on that as he puts his own brand on the club.
He sees himself arriving with a clean slate - introducing new ideas and different look to a team which is highly motivated and hungry for more success.
Payne said there was a need to evolve and he would be looking to the Eagles to play with more flair as well as improving the list from the bottom up with a view to the future.
"Three premierships in a row is a hook, but nothing's being taken for granted."
The Eagles finished second in the 2023 home and away season, just percentage off top.
There's no questioning their talent, but they do have some players close to the end of their careers and it's going to take a big effort to go all the way again.
The desire to create history by winning win three senior premierships in a row is a main driving force. The Eagles really have nothing to lose in what already is a great era for them.
R1 Dunnstown (h) - April 13
R2 bye
R3 Springbank (a)
R4 Carngham-Linton (h)
R5 Creswick (a)
R6 Bungaree (h)
R7 Daylesford (a)
R8 Buninyong (h)
R9 Waubra (a)
R10 Skipton (h)
R11 Clunes (h)
R12 Newlyn (h)
R13 Beaufort (a)
R14 Hepburn (h)
R15 Ballan (a)
R16 Learmonth (h)
R17 Rokewood-Corindhap (a)
