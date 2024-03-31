CHFL: big Tiger returning to old stomping ground

Springbank has lost one of the Central Highlands Football League's most damaging forwards.
Veteran Stephen Staunton has returned to Terang Mortlake, where spent the best part of a decade before lining up with Springbank for the first time in 2021.
He was runner-up in the Hampden league's best and fairest,the Maskell Medal in 2015 and a premiership player, as well a representing the HFNL on various occasions.
Tigers coach Andrew Challis said Staunton (pictured) had been keen to play out his career with Terang Mortlake.
"He's been fantastic for us.
"He's been popular around the club a good mate."
Staunton kicked 128 goals in 35 appearances for Springbank - 78 of them in 2022, when he was part of a formidable combination with Zak Bozanich.
He played a big part in the Tigers reaching the 2022 and 2023 grand finals, with
Staunton missed the first half of last season for family reasons, but quickly found his feet on returning.
He showed his quality by saving his best for encounters with quality sides.
He booted a season-high against Hepburn and Skipton, and then in finals four against Bungaree.
The loss of Staunton places all the more importance of the return of Bozanich after playing with Oakleigh Districts last year.
Staunton is one of three experienced players who will be missing for Springbank this season, with Matt Lakey joining retired coach Andrew Challis as absentees.
Challis said Lakey - a club captain and premiership player - had decided to take the year off to travel.
He said there was a possibility of Lakey returning to play late in the year, but at the this stage Springbank was planning to be without him for the season.
Springbank will also be without wingman James Curran early in the season after shoulder surgery.
In his second year with the Tigers, Curran was trouble by the shoulder late last year.
He battled his way to and through the grand final.
Challis said Curran was likely to miss up to eight weeks.
