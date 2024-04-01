CHFL 2024 season preview: Hepburn

There is little need for change at Hepburn.
It is all about getting everything right when it counts most - in the finals.
The Burras have had everything it takes to go all the way in the past two years in the Central Highlands Football League, but unfortunately they have come up short each time.
In what has become a trend across the competition, Hepburn has looked off-field to find what it needs to go to the next level to complement some astute recruiting.
This has been headed up by the experienced Shane Fisher being appointed as a joint coach with Mitch Banner - adding an important set of eyes from the boundary.
Fisher said there was real determination to improve after the disappointments of 2022 and 2023.
He said with no shortage of talent the focus was on making marginal adjustments and changes.
Fisher said these included enhancing the midfield craft and transition.
With player losses minimal, in addition to bringing in some new blood Hepburn will have a fully fit Andy McKay after a serious leg injury curtailed his influence late last season.
He came off a break to play finals, but the ever dangerous small forward was well short of his best - a telling factor in a close preliminary final defeat.
A grand final berth is a non-negotiable for Burras after back-to-back preliminary final losses to Springbank.
Hepburn had high premiership aspirations in each of those campaigns and expectations will be high again.
R1 Bungaree (a) - April 13
R2 Daylesford (h)
R3 Buninyong (a)
R4 Waubra (h)
R5 Skipton (a)
R6 Clunes (h)
R7 Newlyn (a)
R8 Beaufort (h)
R9 bye
R10 Ballan (a)
R11 Learmonth (h)
R12 Rokewood-C'hap (a)
R13 Dunnstown (h)
R14 Gordon (a)
R15 Springbank (h)
R16 C'ham-Linton (a)
R17 Creswick (h)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.