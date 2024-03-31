Sherman faces enormous task to secure Stawell Gift final berth

Cooper Sherman faces one of the biggest challenges of his athletics career to run his way into the Stawell Gift final on Monday.
The Ballarat teenager and aspiring Olympian took the first step in his quest by taking out his heat off the tight back mark of 0.5m at Central Park on Saturday.
He produced one of the runs of the day to haul in his rivals.
As a 200m specialist, his strength over the latter stages of the 120m was a telling factor.
Despite the impressive nature of the win, his time of 12.59 seconds was significantly off the pace.
Endale Mekonnen (Hopper Crossing) had the quickest heat time of the day in 12.07.
Jack Lacey (Bayswater) was next best off 9.5m in 12.15 and they could take some catching off the out-marks.
Sherman said while he had a lot of ground to make up - he has never started so far back in his short professional career - it was all about trusting the process.
He said getting a heat win had been pleasing.
Sherman's coach Neville Down said the heat run had been everything the youngster could have hoped for.
"We're rapt with the hit out."
He said Sherman did have the best of starts, but had eased off once he had the race in his control.
Down said he faced a big task to reach the final, although the forecast wet weather would not do his chances any harm with the tougher the conditions the better.
The job ahead of Sherman is highlighted by the fact that Josh Ross is the latest Stawell Gift winner off a tighter mark - scoring from scratch in 2005.
Sherman lines up in the first of six semi-finals on Monday, with only the winners to progress to the finals.
Outmarker Jerome Lugo (9.25m) looms as the hardest beat after a 12.33 heat victory.
The other five starters progress by being among the fastest losers.
Sherman's nearest rival off the blocks will be Mitch O'Neill (4.25).
Mekonnen will have to wait for the last semi-final before getting his chance to shine again.
SEMI-FINAL 1
Cooper Sherman 0.5
Mitchell O'Neill 4.25
Lawson Power 5
Tarj Singleton 6
Tapasu Paea 7.25
Jared Glover 8
Jerome Lugo 9.25
SEMI-FINAL 2
Leonard King 3.5
Conor Loughnan 4.5
Chad Perris 6.25
Brad Hunt 6.75
Joshua Young 7.25
Ryan Ilitt 7.5
Aubery Watson 8.5
SEMI-FINAL 3
Jack Boulton 3.75
Jackson Bennett 4.5
Jake Ireland 5.5
Brock Scrivener 6
Bailey Culbert 6.5
Ryan Singleton 7.5
Hamish Hopkins 9 7
SEMI-FINAL 4
Hamish Lindstrom 3.25
Tom Templeton 4.75
Lachie Falconer-Boag 6.5
Timothy Delahunty 7.5
Timothy Blyzno 7.75
Maki Loukeris 7.75
Tom Perry 9.25
SEMI-FINAL 5
Harrison Kerr 3
Preston Degarnham 5
Peter Thoroughgood 7
Hugh Sharman 7.25
Daniel White-Alikakos 7.75
Darcy Ireland 9.5
Jack Lacey 9.5
SEMI-FINAL 6
Andrew Clare 3
Aaron Peter-Budge 5.5
Massimo Acquaro 6
Spencer Browne 7
Endale Mekonnen 7
Gabriel Zabotto 8
Ryan Camille 10
HEAT 1 - Endale Mekonnen (Hopper Crossing) 7m - 12.07sec
HEAT 2 - Tim Delahunty (Carrara, Queensland) 7.5m - 12.36sec
HEAT 3 - Jack Lacey (Bayswater) 9.5m - 12.15sec
HEAT 4 - Darcy Ireland (Warrandyte) 9.5m - 12.76sec
HEAT 5 - Tom Templeton (Mt Martha) 4.75m - 12.51sec
HEAT 6 - Aubery Watson (Grassmere) 8.5m - 12.58sec
HEAT 7 - Lawson Power (Frankston) 5m - 12.30sec
HEAT 8 - Maki Loukeris (Melbourne) 7.75m - 12.20sec
HEAT 9 - Cooper Sherman (Alfredfton) 0.5m - 12.59sec
HEAT 10 - Brad Hunt (Burleigh Heads, Qld) 6.75m - 12.25sec
HEAT 11 - Daniel Whie-Alikakos (Camberwell) 7.75m - 12.69sec
HEAT 12 - Hugh Sharman (Redhead, NSW) 7.25m - 12.39sec
HEAT 13 - Harrison Kerr (Park Orchards) 3m - 12.59sec
HEAT 14 - Jake Ireland (Warrandyte) 5.5m - 12.21sec
HEAT 15 - Andrew Clare (Wavell Heights, Qld) 3m - 12.39sec
HEAT 16 - Hamish Windstorm (Vaucluse, NSW) 3.25m - 12.54sec
HEAT 17 - Jerome Lugo (Richmond) 9.25m - 12.33sec
HEAT 18 - Leonard King (Pymont, NSW) 3.5m - 12.35sec
HEAT 19 - Jack Boulton (Wangaratta) 3.75m - 12.43sec
HEAT 20 - Ryan Ilett (Caringbah, NSW) 7.5m - 12.55sec
