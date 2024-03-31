The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Sherman faces enormous task to secure Stawell Gift final berth

DB
By David Brehaut
April 1 2024 - 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooper Sherman takes out his Stawell Gift heat on Saturday. Picture by Luke Hemer/Stawell Gift.
Cooper Sherman takes out his Stawell Gift heat on Saturday. Picture by Luke Hemer/Stawell Gift.

Cooper Sherman faces one of the biggest challenges of his athletics career to run his way into the Stawell Gift final on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.