Kinnersly captures 70m final on way to Stawell Women's Gift semis

Chloe Kinnersly warmed up for the Stawell Women's Gift semi-final with victory in the women's 70 metres.
She resisted all challenges to triumph off 6.5m in the final at Central Park on Sunday.
She held off Ballarat Women;s Gift winner Ruby Crisp.
The Ballarat youngster now takes a shot at the sprint double.
Kinnersly ran her way into contention for the Stawell Women's Gift title with a commanding heat victory on Saturday.
The Ballarat athlete clocked one of the fastest times to charge into Monday's semi-finals.
She ran 13.5 seconds for the 120 metres to salute as she liked in the seventh of 16 heats.
Kinnersly's time was the fastest to that point before being bettered by Gift favourite Chloe Mannix-Power from Queensland and NSW visitor Jemma Pollard.
Mannix-Power was by far the most impressive in 13.34, while Pollard ran 13.48.
There appeared to scope for improvement by the each the fastest trio.
Running off 9.75m, Kinnersly had control of her heat by the halfway mark and was comfortable on the line.
It continues an impressive Victorian Athletic League season for Kinnersly, which would be capped off perfectly by a spot in Monday's rich final at Central Park.
Her season has featured wins in the Castlemaine 400m and Wangaratta Women's 120m Gift, and other podium finishes.
Fellow Ballarat athletes Halle Martin (11m) and Grace Crow (6m) were caught right on the line in each of their heats, but their seconds were quick enough for them to advance to the semi-finals as well.
Ballarat will also be represented by Kathryn O'Dwyer (11m).
Kinnersly will line up in the fourth semi-final, which features heat winner Olivia Hastings (3.75m) as the backmarker.
Crowe and O'Dwyer clash in the third semi-final, while Martin faces Mannix-Power in the sixth.
Jessica Payne 3.5
Zoe Neale 5.25
Caitlin Lythgo 7.25
Layla Watson 7.5
Miriam Suares-Jury 7.75
Akshaya Iyer 10
Amelia Spenceley 11
Ellie Whittingham 3.75
Grace Hewitt 5.5
Kendra Hubbard 7.25
Angelina Windshuttle 9.25
Jemma Stapleton 10
Charlotte Nielsen 11
Kate Walker 11
Nicole Berridge 5
Grace Crowe 6
Cassandra Wang lecouteur 6.75
Lucy Carter 8
Clea Clifford 10.5
Jennifer King 11
Kathryn O'Dwyer 11
Olivia Hastings 3.75
Mackenzie Estlick 6
Kayla Montagner 7
Mia Spencer 8.75
Chloe Kinnersly 9.75
Isabella Hollins 10.5
Amber Van Eede 11
Alesha Bennetts 4.5
Amelie Burge 6.25
Jemma Pollard 8.75
Stephanie Rutherford 8.75
Olivia May 10
Grace Carter 11
Aris Patsouras 11
Chloe Mannix-Power 4.25
Ellie Keratianos 6.25
Ebony Newton 7.
Andrea Hearne 9.25
Olivia Barry 11
Stephanie Jinks 11
Halle Martin 11
