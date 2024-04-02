CHFL 2024 season preview: Skipton

Skipton coach Chris Banwell says it is time for the Emus to become a top four side in the Central Highlands Football League.
Winning a flag from outside the top four at the end of the home and away season is not impossible, but is extremely difficult.
Skipton has established itself as a regular finalist, but up to now it has been a fifth to eighth finish.
Banwell, who is in his second year at the club, says moving into the next bracket is essential.
The Emus have recruited well enough to make that a realistic goal, but knocking out the likes of Gordon, Springbank, Hepburn and Bungaree is going to be no easy task.
Banwell has highlighted for sometime the need for greater goalkicking power and Skipton has recruited largely with this mind, adding the likes of Mitch Walsh, Matt Cullinan and Aden Nestor to complement primary spearhead Rhys Monument.
While defensively sound - giving up more than 100 points only once last year - the Emus also just once scored more than 100 points and Banwell would like to see more of that.
Importantly, the Emus expect Sam Willian back during the season.
Crucial to their prospects, the 2022 CHFL best and fairest, and former Skipton coach did not play after round nine last year but still almost won the club's best and fairest and was prominent in the Geoff Taylor Medal voting.
Skipton has shown it is good to beat anyone on its day, but the time has arrived for it to become a real threat in a finals series.
Can it become a genuine premiership contender? The Emus need to strike while it has this list and the next step in that process is a top four finish.
R1 bye - April 13
R2 Clunes (a)
R3 Newlyn (h)
R4 Beaufort (a)
R5 Hepburn (h)
R6 Ballan (a)
R7 Learmonth (h)
R8 Rokewood-Corindhap (a)
R9 Dunnstown (h)
R10 Gordon (a)
R11 Springbank (h)
R12 Carngham-Linton (a)
R13 Creswick (h)
R14 Bungaree (a)
R15 Daylesford (h)
R16 Buninyong (a)
R17 Waubra (h)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.