Person hospitalised after Mount Clear crash

Emergency services are on scene at site of a crash involving a car and motorbike outside of the Midvale Shopping Centre in Mount Clear.
The incident occurred about midday as the SUV was leaving the shopping centre's car park on Geelong Road.
Paramedics were called to the crash at about 12.10pm.
Police are controlling traffic around the site of the crash, as an FRV crew works to disassemble the bike and clean up spilled petrol on the road.
One person was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital by ambulance, another was assessed at the scene but did not require treatment.
One exit of the Geelong Road roundabout, on the corner of the shopping centre, remains closed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.