Updated

Lacey, Mannix-Power make a splash in Stawell Gifts

DB
By David Brehaut
April 1 2024 - 6:17pm
Chloe Mannix -Power and Jack Lacey celebrate their Stawell Gift wins on Monday. Picture by Luke Hemer/Stawell Gift.
Chloe Mannix -Power and Jack Lacey celebrate their Stawell Gift wins on Monday. Picture by Luke Hemer/Stawell Gift.

Highly fancied duo Jack Lacey and Chloe Mannix-Power have overcome a rain-delay and rain-sodden track to reign supreme in the Stawell Gifts.

