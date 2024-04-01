The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Daylesford woman 'miraculously' escapes from flooded stormwater drain

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated April 2 2024 - 8:31am, first published 7:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman managed to save herself after she slipped and fell into a flooded stormwater drain in Daylesford as heavy rain fell on Monday, April 1, 2024. Picture file
A woman managed to save herself after she slipped and fell into a flooded stormwater drain in Daylesford as heavy rain fell on Monday, April 1, 2024. Picture file

A Daylesford woman is lucky to be alive after she fell into a flooded stormwater drain and nearly drowned as heavy rain fell around the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.