CHFL 2024 season preview: Carngham-Linton

Carngham-Linton faces a whole new ball game in the Central Highlands Football League this season.
This time last year, after a vigorous recruiting campaign, the Saints were simply hoping to end a lengthy winless run.
They wanted to get off the mark. Then the rest of the season would look after itself.
Coach Clayton Scoble and his charges picked up the badly needed victory in round one and then went on the ride of their football lives to play finals in the CHFL for the first time.
In 2024, the pressure is fairly and squarely on the Saints to again stand up and play finals.
Scoble said not surprisingly there was a much different feel around the club this season, both in expectations and standards.
"You can see it on the training track."
He said recruiting was always going to be much lower key.
"We have the players. It's now about further development and maturity. I'm so pleased with the younger players. You can already see them stepping up."
"Everyone's had a taste. They know what it takes (to play finals) and they want more of it."
Scoble said no one had expected the Saints fast-track as did in 2023 and now the pressure was right on everyone to continue the upward curve knowing that rival teams would undoubtedly take them even more seriously and make it tougher.
Consolidation is not a word many coaches like. It can indicate being satisfied with becoming static.
Not in Carngham-Linton's case. This is exactly what it needs. The Saints have to hold their form spot in the top eight.
R1 Learmonth (h) - April 13
R2 Rokewood-Corindhap (a)
R3 Dunnstown (h)
R4 Gordon (a)
R5 Springbank (h)
R6 bye
R7 Creswick (a)
R8 Bungaree (h)
R9 Daylesford (a)
R10 Buninyong (h)
R11 Waubra (a)
R12 Skipton (h)
R13 Clunes (a)
R14 Newlyn (h)
R15 Beaufort (a)
R16 Hepburn (h)
R17 Ballan (a)
