Driver allegedly attacks cops after speeding 100kmh over limit

A driver has been caught allegedly driving at more than 100kmh in Ballarat East before attacking officers during a public holiday police blitz.
Officers intercepted the driver on Victoria Street, a 60kmh zone, after spotting the vehicle allegedly driving at 169kmh, about 9pm on March 31.
"Police attempted to intercept the vehicle as the driver allegedly drove through two sets of red lights and sped away onto the wrong side of road along Chamberlain Street," a police spokesperson said.
"As police were conducting a U-turn, they then allegedly spotted the driver in a service lane along Stawell Street and boxed in the vehicle.
"The driver allegedly resisted arrest and attacked an officer on scene before the man was subdued."
The officer, a male senior constable, suffered minor injuries, while the driver, a 20-year-old Ballarat man, had his licence suspended for 12 months and his vehicle impounded.
He was charged with dangerous driving while being pursued, reckless conduct endangering life, and other driving offences - he was bailed to appear in court at a later date.
Speeding was the biggest concern police during Operation Nexus over the Easter long weekend, with 36 drivers detected travelling too fast in the Ballarat Police Service Area and 90 speeding offences detected in the Moorabool Police Service Area between Thursday, March 28 and Monday, April 1.
Officers in Ballarat also caught four drink drivers and two drug drivers as well as three disqualified drivers.
One unlicensed driver and 11 unregistered vehicles were also taken off the road and one vehicle was impounded.
Four drivers were fined for disobeying signs or signals while one person was fined over a seatbelt offence.
Among some of the horrendous behavior in the region was a man who was caught allegedly speeding and drunk behind the wheel on the Western Freeway in Pentland Hills on Friday, March 29.
The man was allegedly driving at 171kmh in a 100kmh zone, and allegedly blew .107 in a roadside breath test. There were five passengers in the vehicle at the time, including four children.
One of those children was allegedly being held on the lap of a woman in the back seat.
Moorabool police also detected 13 unregistered vehicles, eight drink drivers, two disqualified drivers, eight and eight unlicensed drivers.
They also dished out two infringements each for disobeying signs or signals, seatbelt offences, mobile phone offences and cyclist offences as well as impounding four vehicles.
The death of a motorcyclist on the Western Freeway at Gordon on Good Friday was one of three fatalities on Victoria's roads over the long weekend.
Police said almost 4000 drivers were caught speeding statewide during the five day operation with over 400 people caught driving at more than 25kmh over the limit.
Officers also caught 378 drivers with alcohol or drugs in their system and more than 1200 people were also caught driving unlicensed or driving unregistered vehicles.
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner, Glenn Weir said the number of people driving under the influence and speeding at the same time is "terrifying".
"We saw two separate occasions of people overloading their cars, with children, then driving impaired," he said in a statement.
"This is complete idiocy and it's lucky none of those children were killed or injured."
